UPDATED: SFCHC investigating COVID-19 exposure at Bonne Terre wedding

"I've already been on the phone with Amber (Elliott, director of SFCHC) twice today," he said. "We are taking this very, very seriously. They're going to take the lead and they're going to facilitate conversations with anyone who went, and they're going to tell us how far communication would need to go, if there was any need.

"I asked if there's anything we need to be aware of or worry about, and she said not right now. Obviously, the health department is working really hard to make sure they know exactly what's going on."

This is a developing story and the health center will provide more information as it becomes available.

Meanwhile, two more Missourians died from the coronavirus, the Associated Press reported Friday.

St. Louis County officials said a woman in her 60s, who suffered from multiple health problems prior to being diagnosed with COVID-19, died at a hospital. Officials don't yet know if she had traveled or how she became exposed to the virus.

Earlier Friday, on the other side of the state, Jackson County officials said a woman in her 80s died. She had not recently traveled, raising concerns about community spread, which is when experts can't figure out how a person caught the disease.