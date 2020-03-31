UPDATED SFCHC: Seven COVID-19 cases now confirmed

St. Francois County now has seven confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the county health center.
As for the two new cases reported on Tuesday, one of the residents is in their 50s and one is their 70s, the health center said.
They are actively investigating these cases and expect to release more information on Wednesday.
County Health Center Director Amber Elliott was not aware of these cases when she gave an update on Facebook Live on Tuesday afternoon.
But she did say they are still trying to pinpoint the source of contact for the fifth case, a woman in her 70s. She has not traveled or had contact with someone known to have the virus.
“We’re still working on this case and all of the other cases,” Elliott said. “But that is something we are concerned about; that we don’t have a source for this case, because it came from somewhere. So that’s something we are still working on.”
Elliott said the state updated its guidelines on Tuesday so that the county health center and others are starting their epidemiological investigations 48 hours before the person became symptomatic.
“So that means were going to be asking, ‘Where were you? Who were you with?' all of those types of things,” Elliott said.
None of the first five cases are connected.
Three of the first five cases required hospitalization, according to Elliott. Two are still in the hospital.
Elliott said that two of the women that required hospitalization do have other conditions.
There were 12 pending tests that the health center was aware of on Tuesday, but that was before two more positive cases were announced.
As far as where to get numbers, Elliott said the health center is updating their website in real time as numbers come in, as opposed to the state’s site, which is only updated once a day.
“So the numbers we have on our website right now are the most up-to-date numbers,” Elliott said.
During her Tuesday update, Elliott fielded many questions about the county’s state-at-home order that will go into effect on Friday morning.
“The stay-at-home order is really the next best step to slow the spread of COVID-19,” Elliott said. “It’s really a proactive step at this time.”
Elliott’s update video can be viewed on the health center’s Facebook page, and the health center is updating its website with answers to many of the frequently asked questions. Elliott will go live again on Thursday at 2 p.m.
Ste. Genevieve County
Ste. Genevieve County now has three confirmed cases, according to an updated report on the health department’s Facebook page.
“The new positive case identified is not a surprise and was expected as a result of our contact investigations,” the health department said.
The county has tested 64 people with 37 negative tests and 24 pending tests.
The issue of data discrepancy between the Missouri Health and Human Services and the county has been resolved, according to the report.
“We appreciate everyone’s cooperation with guidelines and recommendations during this pandemic,” the health department added. “We also appreciate the public’s respect for individual privacy and disregarding rumors that are false and hurtful.”
Iron County
According to the Iron County Health Department’s Facebook page, they have tested eight people as of Tuesday. Seven were negative and one is still pending.
“We are closely monitoring the situation and working with state and local partners to protect the health of the community,” the health department said.
Washington County
The Washington County Health Department reported on its Facebook page on Tuesday that it has tested 38 people. Seven tests are still pending; 31 were negative. There were no positives.
Madison County
There are no positive tests listed for Madison County on the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services site as of Tuesday.
Acording to the Associated Press, as of Tuesday, in Missouri, 15 people have died and there were 1,327 cases of COVID-19. That was a 28.7% increase from the 1,031 confirmed cases on Monday.
Nikki Overfelt is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.