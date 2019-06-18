{{featured_button_text}}
Sheriff’s office to undergo renovations

The Washington County Sheriff's Department will undergo renovations beginning Monday to bring the building into ADA compliance. The work is expected to last one week. 

 File photo

June 18 UPDATE: Due to the impending weather, the construction that was slated to begin on June 17, has been pushed back to the week of June 24.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Washington County Sheriff’s Office will be undergoing renovations starting on Monday. The remodel is expected to last about a week, weather permitting, and will bring the building into compliance with ADA regulations.

During the next week, the front entrance to the administration office will be closed. The side lobby leading to the jail will remain open.

Sheriff Zach Jacobsen said that during the closure, his office will be unable to process any new CCW permits. Sex offender registrations will still be accepted and processed through the side lobby.

Anyone wishing to speak with a deputy can still do so by using the jail lobby entrance. Jacobsen said that if residents need to use the side door they should not block Mine Street or the jail sally port (the brown garage door).

“Please utilize the side parking lot on the east side of the department and walk around the building,” said Jacobsen.

Any citizen who is unable to walk around the building can call central dispatch at 573-438-1079 and request that a deputy meet them in the parking lot or other desired location. 

“I apologize for any inconvenience this may cause citizens, but the work is necessary to bring the office into ADA compliance,” said Jacobsen.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Matt McFarland is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3616.

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments