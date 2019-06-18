June 18 UPDATE: Due to the impending weather, the construction that was slated to begin on June 17, has been pushed back to the week of June 24.
ORIGINAL STORY: The Washington County Sheriff’s Office will be undergoing renovations starting on Monday. The remodel is expected to last about a week, weather permitting, and will bring the building into compliance with ADA regulations.
During the next week, the front entrance to the administration office will be closed. The side lobby leading to the jail will remain open.
Sheriff Zach Jacobsen said that during the closure, his office will be unable to process any new CCW permits. Sex offender registrations will still be accepted and processed through the side lobby.
Anyone wishing to speak with a deputy can still do so by using the jail lobby entrance. Jacobsen said that if residents need to use the side door they should not block Mine Street or the jail sally port (the brown garage door).
“Please utilize the side parking lot on the east side of the department and walk around the building,” said Jacobsen.
Any citizen who is unable to walk around the building can call central dispatch at 573-438-1079 and request that a deputy meet them in the parking lot or other desired location.
“I apologize for any inconvenience this may cause citizens, but the work is necessary to bring the office into ADA compliance,” said Jacobsen.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.