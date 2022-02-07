UPDATED WATCH NOW: Fire destroys Park Hills business

Area fire departments responded to a commercial fire Monday afternoon in Park Hills.

At approximately 12:10 p.m., firefighters were dispatched to the working fire at a building owned by Scorpion Fence on Main Street across from Domino’s Pizza. Officials said the building was one of two owned by the fencing company and used as a welding fabrication shop. It had formerly been Fri-Man's Furniture Outlet.

Park Hills Fire Chief Brad Weiss said he was the first fire unit on the scene a few minutes after the dispatch went out. He said he arrived to find fire venting from the back of the structure. Within about five minutes of his arrival, Weiss said all of the windows had failed, and flames could be seen on all sides of the building.

The chief said they then struck a second alarm for additional crews to ensure enough manpower was available to tackle the sizeable commercial fire.

Weiss said it took area firefighters approximately an hour to contain the fire. The portion of East Main Street from Crane Street up to around Casey’s gas station was closed to traffic during the containment efforts.

After the fire was extinguished, the chief said the building’s owner called a construction company to the location to remove debris and the heavy timber roof so fire crews could access the inside and finish working. Firefighters were still on the scene just before 5 p.m. as the building was being torn down.

PHOTOS: Fire destroys commercial building in Park Hills Monday Several area firefighters tackle a commercial structure fire on East Main Street in Park Hills Monday afternoon.

The Missouri State Fire Marshal’s Office was contacted, and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation. Weiss said that due to the extensive damage the building sustained, there was likely no way to determine the cause of the fire. He said no one was inside the structure when the fire occurred, and he had no reason to believe it was suspicious. No injuries were reported.

Weiss said they had to block off the parking lot of Domino’s Pizza as one of the fire hydrants is located in the corner of the lot. Though Domino’s was temporarily closed, restaurant employees brought pizza and drinks to the firefighters on the scene, and Weiss said he was very thankful.

Assisting the Park Hills Fire Department with Monday afternoon’s containment efforts were mutual aid fire companies from Leadington, Farmington, Bonne Terre/Big River, Wolf Creek, Bismarck, Doe Run, and Potosi. Pumper trucks from Terre Du Lac and Goose Creek were moved up to stand-by and cover calls at the Park Hills Fire Department during the fire. The St. Francois County Ambulance District also responded to the scene for firefighter safety.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 2 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.