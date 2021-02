Closing early on Monday:

Bismarck Schools will dismiss at 11:30 a.m. There will be no after school activities or practices. Elementary pickup will begin at 11:15.

Central High School and Middle School will dismiss at 11:40 a.m. West and Central Elementary will dismiss at noon. Students will be provided lunch prior to dismissal.

Farmington will dismiss at noon.

North County will dismiss at noon.

Potosi will dismiss at 11:45 a.m.

Richwoods dismisses at noon.

West County will dismiss at 11:30 a.m.

