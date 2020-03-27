Updates on municipal spring cleanups

Farmington is cancelling their spring cleanups due to the coronavirus pandemic but others still are planning their cleanup.

Bonne Terre

At this time, the City of Bonne Terre's spring cleanup is still on for the weeks of April 20 and April 27, with more information unfolding as coronavirus events warrant.

Desloge

The City of Desloge does a bulk pickup and a brush pickup every other month and those will not be cancelled or postponed.

Farmington

The City of Farmington has announced the cancellation of spring cleanup due to workforce restrictions resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The original dates for the annual program were April 6-9. According to Larry Lacy, Public Works director, no alternate dates have been determined by the city at this time.

Leadington

Leadington's spring cleanup has been postponed for now.

Park Hills

Spring's bulk-pick up for Park Hills, as of this writing, is still scheduled to begin with Ward 4 on April 13. The payment deadline to be added to the list is April 10. For more information on dates for other wards, call 573-431-3577.

