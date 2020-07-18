UTV and Jeep Poker Run scheduled Aug. 1

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The local Shrine Club is holding a UTV and Jeep Poker Run on Aug. 1.

The Joshua Zaitz Memorial UTV and Jeep Poker Run will start and end at the ECMO (East Central Missouri) Shrine Club, located at 105 Industrial Drive in Bonne Terre. (The club is located in the Bonne Terre Industrial Park just off Berry Road.)

Signup is at 9 a.m. with the ride starting at 10:30 a.m. Unlimited hands available at a cost of $10 each. There will be cash prizes for the best hands. There will also be attendance prizes and raffles.

No city or county stickers are required but drivers must have a valid drivers license and proof of insurance. A signed release of liability is required for all participants. No ATVs are allowed.

All proceeds benefit the ECMO Shrine Club. Food and soft drinks will be available for purchase.

Joshua Zaitz, 21, a graduate of Festus High School, died in a car accident on July 27, 2019. He was a third-generation Shriner. His grandfather, Robert Lee, has served as an ECMO Shrine Club president while his father Steven Zaitz is serving as president this year. Joshua was a second vice president at the time of his death.

Donations are still being taken for raffle and attendance prizes. Contact Steven or Shannon at 636-524-5276 or 636-543-1403.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0