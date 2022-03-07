 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

VA to host virtual town hall meeting for women veterans

  • Updated
  • 0
WEB ONLY VA Seal
VA

John J. Pershing VA Medical Center, in partnership with other medical centers in Missouri and Illinois, will host a town hall meeting for women veterans at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Any woman veteran can attend the virtual event by telephone, 1-855-962-1127. Participants also may join the discussion via video at access.live/womenveteranstownhall. However, neither the video link nor telephone number will be active until just before the town hall meeting begins.

“We want all women who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces to join us for this very important town hall meeting,” said Chandra Miller, MSN, RN, CNL, interim medical center director of the Poplar Bluff VA and U.S. Air Force Veteran. “For women Veterans who qualify for VA health benefits, we offer a full continuum of services that includes pelvic floor therapy and much more.”

Miller explained the medical center has a dedicated women Veterans program manager, a women Veterans health director, a women’s behavioral health champion, a women’s primary care champion, a pelvic floor therapist, and a maternity/mammogram coordinator — for a total of 11 designated women’s health providers. About 1,700 women Veterans are enrolled and receive care at John J. Pershing VA each year.

People are also reading…

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ VISN 15, also known as the VA Heartland Network, is comprised of the following VA medical centers:

  • Eastern Kansas Health Care System (Leavenworth/Topeka, Kansas)
  • Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans Hospital (Columbia, Missouri)
  • John J. Pershing VA Medical Center (Poplar Bluff, Missouri)
  • Kansas City VA Medical Center (Kansas City, Missouri)
  • St. Louis VA Health Care Systems (St. Louis, Missouri)
  • Marion VA Medical Center (Marion, Illinois)
  • Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center (Wichita, Kansas)

"During the town hall meeting, we will provide an overview of services the Veterans Health Administration has to offer our women Veterans, Miller said "We'll then open up the lines for questions and discussions. If you have served in the armed forces and you are interested in VA health care services for women, I hope you join us"

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

A broken heart on Valentine's Day

A broken heart on Valentine's Day

A Missouri eighth-grader who committed suicide last month after reportedly being bullied at school and whose funeral procession was made up of…

Fire destroys home Wednesday

Fire destroys home Wednesday

Several local fire departments responded to a house fire in the 7500 block of Genevieve Church Road Wednesday afternoon.

Drivers pay price at the pump

Drivers pay price at the pump

The statewide gas price average in Missouri is $3.40 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Missouri Weekend Gas Watch.

Watch Now: Related Video

Florida man in porta-potty crushed to death by bulldozer

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News