VA to host virtual town hall meeting for women veterans

John J. Pershing VA Medical Center, in partnership with other medical centers in Missouri and Illinois, will host a town hall meeting for women veterans at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Any woman veteran can attend the virtual event by telephone, 1-855-962-1127. Participants also may join the discussion via video at access.live/womenveteranstownhall. However, neither the video link nor telephone number will be active until just before the town hall meeting begins.

“We want all women who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces to join us for this very important town hall meeting,” said Chandra Miller, MSN, RN, CNL, interim medical center director of the Poplar Bluff VA and U.S. Air Force Veteran. “For women Veterans who qualify for VA health benefits, we offer a full continuum of services that includes pelvic floor therapy and much more.”

Miller explained the medical center has a dedicated women Veterans program manager, a women Veterans health director, a women’s behavioral health champion, a women’s primary care champion, a pelvic floor therapist, and a maternity/mammogram coordinator — for a total of 11 designated women’s health providers. About 1,700 women Veterans are enrolled and receive care at John J. Pershing VA each year.

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ VISN 15, also known as the VA Heartland Network, is comprised of the following VA medical centers:

Eastern Kansas Health Care System (Leavenworth/Topeka, Kansas)

Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans Hospital (Columbia, Missouri)

John J. Pershing VA Medical Center (Poplar Bluff, Missouri)

Kansas City VA Medical Center (Kansas City, Missouri)

St. Louis VA Health Care Systems (St. Louis, Missouri)

Marion VA Medical Center (Marion, Illinois)

Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center (Wichita, Kansas)

"During the town hall meeting, we will provide an overview of services the Veterans Health Administration has to offer our women Veterans, Miller said "We'll then open up the lines for questions and discussions. If you have served in the armed forces and you are interested in VA health care services for women, I hope you join us"

