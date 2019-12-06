Two Southeast Missouri Transportation Service (SMTS) vans vandalized in the overnight hours of Tuesday into Wednesday have been temporarily taken out of service until the profanity spray-painted on their exterior surfaces can be removed.
The vandalism occurred when the vehicles were parked at the Farmington SMTS location.
According to its website, SMTS provides transportation to everyone in 21 Missouri counties and is one of Missouri’s largest non-profit transportation providers. The vehicles are also handicap accessible for individuals in wheelchairs.
Relating details of the incident, Ginny Smith, SMTS director of operations, said, "Tuesday evening SMTS had two vehicle vandalized overnight and it was discovered Wednesday morning. One vehicle had inappropriate language painted on the windows, as well as the side of the vehicle. The other one had inappropriate language spray-painted on the hood.
"We don't know any information other than that the last driver clocked in that evening around 6 p.m. and then the next one left out at 4 a.m. the next morning. So, it had to have happened sometime in-between those hours.
Asked if removing the paint from the vehicles will be expensive, Smith explained that SMTS had been "very fortunate."
"Both vehicles that were vandalized are brand new," she said. "One was had less than 50,000 miles on it and the other less than 10,000 miles on it. What that actually means is that the clear coat and some of the other problems that would have caused the paint to be harder to get off of an older vehicle — all of that was still in really great shape. We'll be able to use some chemicals and some buffing. We won't need to have either one repainted."
You have free articles remaining.
Smith stressed that acts of vandalism cause more harm than just wasting taxpayer money.
"They don't realize who it actually hurts," she said. "It hurts the ones who need our service when we have to pull equipment out of service and can no longer provide the amount of service that we normally would if we had that equipment available for us to use."
The good news is that Smith doesn't think the vans will have to be out of service for very long.
"I would say that there isn't any reason why we couldn't have them back in service by the beginning of next week."
While the Farmington Police Department is still seeking suspects in the vandalism, Smith said that isn't the main issue for SMTS.
"Obviously it would be great to find whoever damaged our vehicles, but hopefully by bringing awareness to the situation it will deter that from happening in the future."
Anyone with information on the person or persons responsible for the vandalism are encouraged to call their local police department or St. Francois County Dispatch at 573-431-3131. For additional information, Smith can be contacted by phone at 573-561-6218 or by emailing ginny@ridesmts.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.