VanHerck made NORAD commander

Not long after his recent promotion to the rank of four-star general, Bismarck’s native son, Air Force General Glen VanHerck, succeeded Air Force General Terrence J. O'Shaughnessy as the commander of NORAD and Northcom during ceremonies held Aug. 20 at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado.
Most recently, VanHerck has served as Deputy Director for Strategic Plans and Policy, J5 at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., where he assisted the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff in his role as advisor to the president and secretary of defense, coordinated and directed the activities of the joint staff in support of the chairman and served as the staff inspector general.
At Thursday’s ceremony, Defense Secretary Dr. Mark T. Esper pointed out that the missions of the two organizations include guarding the air and maritime approaches to North America; defending the homeland from threats posed by adversaries, including cyber threats; supporting civil authorities; and responding to natural disasters, including threats from the COVID-19 pandemic.
VanHerck, Esper said, "has a keen understanding of the nature of today's threats and the importance of greater investments to advance our capabilities and make tangible strides toward decision superiority, which puts us ahead of our adversaries at every single turn. He's committed to ensuring Northcom and NORAD lead the way in preparing our military across every domain."
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Army Gen. Mark A. Milley said, “VanHerck is a man of tremendous competence and incredible character, and he will successfully lead the defense of the U.S. and Canada in its 'no-fail mission.'"
St. Francois County has long been proud of VanHerck, who is a Bismarck High School graduate, Mineral Area College alumnus, and son of long-time MAC trustee Dr. Don VanHerck who died in 2017.
VanHerck was born in Murray, Kentucky, but grew up in Bismarck. He is a graduate of the University of Missouri and was commissioned through the Reserve Officer Training Corps program. VanHerck’s previous assignments reflect his diverse background, including operational and training assignments in the F-15C, B-2A, and B-1B. He also served as an instructor pilot and flight examiner in the F-15C, B-2A, and the T-6A. Additionally, he served as a U.S. Air Force Weapons School instructor in the F-15C and the B-2A.
VanHerck has commanded at the squadron, group and wing command levels. Additionally, he has served as a deputy operations group commander and as a vice wing commander. VanHerck’s staff assignments have included tours at Headquarters Air Combat Command, Headquarters Air Force Global Strike Command and U.S. Strategic Command. Prior to serving on the joint staff, he commanded the Air Force Warfare Center, Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada.
