VanHerck made NORAD commander

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Army Gen. Mark A. Milley said, “VanHerck is a man of tremendous competence and incredible character, and he will successfully lead the defense of the U.S. and Canada in its 'no-fail mission.'"

St. Francois County has long been proud of VanHerck, who is a Bismarck High School graduate, Mineral Area College alumnus, and son of long-time MAC trustee Dr. Don VanHerck who died in 2017.

VanHerck was born in Murray, Kentucky, but grew up in Bismarck. He is a graduate of the University of Missouri and was commissioned through the Reserve Officer Training Corps program. VanHerck’s previous assignments reflect his diverse background, including operational and training assignments in the F-15C, B-2A, and B-1B. He also served as an instructor pilot and flight examiner in the F-15C, B-2A, and the T-6A. Additionally, he served as a U.S. Air Force Weapons School instructor in the F-15C and the B-2A.

VanHerck has commanded at the squadron, group and wing command levels. Additionally, he has served as a deputy operations group commander and as a vice wing commander. VanHerck’s staff assignments have included tours at Headquarters Air Combat Command, Headquarters Air Force Global Strike Command and U.S. Strategic Command. Prior to serving on the joint staff, he commanded the Air Force Warfare Center, Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada.

