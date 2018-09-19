Subscribe for 17¢ / day
crash

No one was injured in a vehicle accident involving a mail truck on U.S. 67 south of Fairgrounds Drive. 

According to officials, a mail truck went off of U.S. 67 after a two-vehicle crash between Farmington and Leadington. The accident slowed traffic on northbound U.S. 67. 

A second crash was reported but again no injuries were reported. 

