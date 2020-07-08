Vendor Blender fundraiser canceled

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After being forced to postpone its original March date due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 "Help the Hungry Bake Sale" Vendor Blender was supposed to return to the Parkland for its second year in August. Unfortunately, event coordinator Chris Landrum announced Wednesday that the planning committee had made the tough decision to wait until next year to hold the event.

"When we learned that the Baby Boomers Concert had been postponed until November, we became concerned about holding the Vendor Blender next month," Landrum said. "We contacted the St. Francois County Health Center, and after speaking to them, we decided to wait until next year to hold the event."

The safety of Vendor Blender participants has always been of utmost importance to the planning committee. Recalling their decision five months ago to indefinitely postpone the event in light of the pandemic, Landrum said, “It was disappointing, but our number one concern is everyone’s safety. We just had to cancel it because we certainly don’t want anyone to get sick.”