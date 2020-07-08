Vendor Blender fundraiser canceled

After being forced to postpone its original March date due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 "Help the Hungry Bake Sale" Vendor Blender was supposed to return to the Parkland for its second year in August. Unfortunately, event coordinator Chris Landrum announced Wednesday that the planning committee had made the tough decision to wait until next year to hold the event.
"When we learned that the Baby Boomers Concert had been postponed until November, we became concerned about holding the Vendor Blender next month," Landrum said. "We contacted the St. Francois County Health Center, and after speaking to them, we decided to wait until next year to hold the event."
The safety of Vendor Blender participants has always been of utmost importance to the planning committee. Recalling their decision five months ago to indefinitely postpone the event in light of the pandemic, Landrum said, “It was disappointing, but our number one concern is everyone’s safety. We just had to cancel it because we certainly don’t want anyone to get sick.”
As its name implies, the "Help the Hungry Bake Sale" Vendor Blender is sponsored by the same group of volunteers behind the annual fundraiser held each November in the St. Joseph Catholic Church gymnasium. For years, the event has raised much-needed funds for the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry and the Farmington Ministerial Alliance-sponsored Food Pantry of The Community Churches. The Vendor Blender added the Mineral Area College Food Pantry to the list.
While Landrum is still hopeful that the 2020 Help the Hungry Bake Sale, as well as the committee's other upcoming fundraising events, won't have to be canceled because of the pandemic, she isn't 100% sure whether or not circumstances will allow it.
“We’re concerned about the bake sale in November," she said. "We don’t know if we’ll be able to have that or not. We’ve also got the barbecue in October that we’re hoping to have, so we just have to wait and see. We’re also going to have to wait and see if people are going to have money to be able to donate and participate and contribute. All of those are questions that will be answered as time happens."
"We're hoping this year's event will be just as successful as the first since the format will be remaining the same as in 2019." – Chris Landrum
