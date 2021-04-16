Vendor Blender to aid MAC food pantry

“Help the Hungry Bake Sale is all about feeding people,” Landrum said. “Mineral Area College has a tremendous need in feeding their students. There are a lot of students there that are food insecure. If they can get food, then that allows the students to use their money to buy things like textbooks, gas and other things they need just to live.

“We felt it was important to partner with Mineral Area College because they don’t have any funding sources other than the collections and fundraising events that they can do on campus. So, we thought that by partnering with them we could not only raise money for their food pantry, but then also help our two local food pantries — the Ministerial Alliance and St. Vincent de Paul food pantries — as well.”

Landrum noted that events sponsored by the Help the Hungry Bake Sale Committee wouldn’t be nearly as successful without people taking the time to participate and donating the funds to make a difference in the lives of others.

“We are always appreciative of the community support that we have gotten through the years,” she said. “We’re hoping this will be a fun activity.

"It will be an opportunity for people to get out and connect with others they haven’t seen for a while. It’s also a great opportunity to get Mother’s Day shopping done. We’re looking forward to seeing everybody’s smiling faces on May 1 at Centene Center for this year’s Spring Fling Vendor Blender.”

