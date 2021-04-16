Vendor Blender to aid MAC food pantry

After two unsuccessful attempts to hold its second Spring Fling Vendor Blender in 2020 due to COVID-19, the Help the Hungry Bake Sale Committee, a local charity that raises funds through a variety of events for local food pantries, has announced it’s ready to try again this year.
According to Chairperson Chris Landrum, the organization is hoping for better luck in holding the event this time around.
“We are partnering with the Mineral Area College Food Pantry again this year to have our second annual Spring Fling Vendor Blender from 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, May 1 at the Centene Center,” she said. “There will be a $10 admission at the door for those attending. For that, they will get a delicious continental breakfast that will include all kinds of homemade pastries, quiches and things like that.
“We will be giving out door prizes every 15 minutes — and each of them will be worth at least $25 in value, if not more. In addition, they can shop to their heart’s content with the over 25 vendors that we will have there that day. It’s just a fun morning for people to come out, do some shopping and have some coffee with their friends.”
Landrum emphasized that while the event is geared primarily to women, anyone is invited to attend, and all will have an enjoyable time while also helping out a great cause — the Mineral Area College Food Pantry.
“Help the Hungry Bake Sale is all about feeding people,” Landrum said. “Mineral Area College has a tremendous need in feeding their students. There are a lot of students there that are food insecure. If they can get food, then that allows the students to use their money to buy things like textbooks, gas and other things they need just to live.
“We felt it was important to partner with Mineral Area College because they don’t have any funding sources other than the collections and fundraising events that they can do on campus. So, we thought that by partnering with them we could not only raise money for their food pantry, but then also help our two local food pantries — the Ministerial Alliance and St. Vincent de Paul food pantries — as well.”
Landrum noted that events sponsored by the Help the Hungry Bake Sale Committee wouldn’t be nearly as successful without people taking the time to participate and donating the funds to make a difference in the lives of others.
“We are always appreciative of the community support that we have gotten through the years,” she said. “We’re hoping this will be a fun activity.
"It will be an opportunity for people to get out and connect with others they haven’t seen for a while. It’s also a great opportunity to get Mother’s Day shopping done. We’re looking forward to seeing everybody’s smiling faces on May 1 at Centene Center for this year’s Spring Fling Vendor Blender.”
Kevin R. Jenkins is the managing editor of the Farmington Press and can be reached at 573-756-8927 or kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com
“We’re hoping this will be a fun activity. It will be an opportunity for people to get out and connect with others they haven’t seen for a while." – Chris Landrum