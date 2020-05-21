Veteran organizations to honor departed

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Farmington VFW Post 5896 and American Legion Post 416, along with the Farmington Air Force JROTC Color Guard and Bugler, will honor their fallen comrades at local cemeteries on Memorial Day.

Services will begin at the Odd Fellows Cemetery in Farmington, and there will be special observances at the Madison County Courthouse in Fredericktown and the St. Francois County Courthouse in Farmington.

The following is a listing of times, as well as cemetery and other locations where memorial services will be held: Odd Fellows (Ste. Genevieve Avenue), 6:45 a.m.; Lutheran (Highway 32) 7 a.m.; Hill View Memorial Garden, 7:15 a.m.; Copenhagen, 7:30 a.m.; William Murphy (Old Fredericktown Road), 7:45 a.m.; Knights of Pythius (Highway H), 8 a.m.; New Calvary (Highway H), 8:10 a.m.; Masonic (South Henry Street), 8:20 a.m.; Old Calvary (South Henry Street), 8:20 a.m.; Libertyville, 9:10 a.m.; Madison County Courthouse, 9:40 a.m.; Knob Lick, 10:10 a.m.; Pendleton (Doe Run), 10:35 a.m.; IOOF (Doe Run), 10:45 a.m.; Alexander (Parkland Health Center), 11:10 a.m.; Park View (Weber Road), 11:45 a.m.; Three Rivers, 12:05 p.m.; Masonic (Colony Church Road), 12:25 p.m.; St. Francois County Courthouse, 12:45 p.m.; and Farmington VFW Post 5896, 1 p.m.

Community residents are invited to attend these services to pay tribute to these fallen comrades, some who gave their lives as the price for freedom. Also, all veteran organizations are invited to attend the Memorial Day services at the Madison County Courthouse and St. Francois County Courthouse to place a wreath in honor of their fallen comrades.

