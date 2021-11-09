 Skip to main content
Veterans activities take place in Farmington
Veterans activities take place in Farmington

Veteran's Day activities

Veterans Day is Thursday with a ceremony at the St. Francois County Courthouse.

Veterans Day is Thursday and several events will occur to honor those who sacrificed for their country.

At 6:30 a.m., the Farmington VFW Post 5896 will have a breakfast for veterans sponsored by Humana Healthcare.

At 8 a.m. and 9:30 a.m., the Farmington School District and Air Force JROTC will be having two veterans breakfasts at the Farmington Civic Center. The Farmington High School Choir will sing the National Anthem while the AFJROTC honor guard presents the colors.

At 10:30 a.m., there will be a memorial service at the Veterans Memorial on the south side of the St. Francois County Courthouse starting at 10:30 a.m. featuring veteran organizations.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

