Bismarck

Bismarck city offices will be closed on Monday.

Bonne Terre

Bonne Terre City offices will be closed Monday. Monday trash pick-up will be Wednesday.

Farmington

Farmington city offices will be closed on Monday.

Leadwood

Leadwood city offices will be closed Monday.

Park Hills

Park Hills city offices will be closed on Monday, and Monday's trash pickup will be done on Tuesday.

Desloge

Desloge city offices will be closed Monday, and trash routes that are normally on Monday will be on Tuesday.

Leadington

Leadington city offices will be closed Monday.

St. Francois County

St. Francois County offices will be closed Monday.

Madison County

Madison County Courthouse and Madison County Health Department will be closed Monday. Fredericktown City Hall will also be closed and trash will be picked up on Tuesday.

