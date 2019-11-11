{{featured_button_text}}
Veteran's Service

VFW Commander Bud Davis and Ginger Pizzaro of Kindred of Home present a check for $825 to John Kramer, president of Disabled American Veterans Chapter 12 of Farmington, Monday morning at the St. Francois County Courthouse.

 MARK MARBERRY, Daily Journal

About 50 people turned out Monday morning for a service honoring veterans at the St. Francois County Courthouse.

Ginger Pizarro began the ceremony with some remarks about the Veterans Parade held Nov. 2 and presented a check for $825 to the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) from a fundraiser held during the parade.

“Four years ago, I had something tugging at my heart,” she said. “The realization that our veterans and active military were not honored by a regional parade. After speaking with the city of Farmington and veterans organizations we decided Farmington would be a great host for a regional parade, due to its central location.

“The parade sponsors and Kindred at Home…decided to make a fundraiser called Local Veterans and Active Military in Need. We are beyond grateful for the community coming together and supporting our veterans.”

VFW Post #5896 Chaplain Joe Meador then led a prayer.

VFW Commander Bud Davis thanked all the attendees and gave a history of Veterans Day and what it means to him.

“When I looked back on my military service, I remember spending seven Veterans Days on foreign soil doing my job for my country,” he said. “It was nice to know that there were ceremonies going on back here in the states that appreciated what I was doing and being thought of. As all of you know that have served, they know how lonely it can be spending holidays away from loved ones. Those sacrifices are for a purpose. That purpose is that others can have peace. That’s why we did what we did.”

Representatives from the Amvets, VFW, American Legion, DAR and DAV laid wreaths at the veterans monument in front of the south side of the courthouse.

The American Legion/VFW Rifle Squad fired a three-volley salute to the veterans.

Farmington High School students Caleb Dougherty and Mitchell Summers played Taps in honor of those killed in action.

Chaplain Meador then closed the service with prayer.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

