Veterans memorialized in Wreaths Across America ceremony

Veterans laid to rest in Farmington's Masonic Cemetery South were memorialized in a special ceremony held Saturday, Dec. 18, as part of National Wreaths Across America Day.

It was the first National Wreaths Across America Day ceremony held by the Sarah Barton Murphy Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) and, according to DAR Regent Karen Kleinberg, Masonic Cemetery South was the first cemetery in St. Francois County to be sponsored.

The Wreaths Across America organization provides each cemetery with seven memorial wreaths that were placed as part of the opening ceremony, representing the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, Coast Guard and Merchant Marines, as well as soldiers who were prisoners of war and/or missing in action. Participating in the ceremony were the local DAR chapter, veterans organizations, and Farmington High School's Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps.

Wreaths were sponsored by Michelle Montgomery, Lori Deer, Norman L. Rigdon VFW Post 5896, American Legion Post 416, FHS AFJROTC, and the Sarah Barton Murphy Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

The veterans memorialized at the ceremony and the wars in which they served were Revolutionary War – Michael Bacon and Joseph Murphy; Mexican-American War – Col. John Cobb, Jacob Helber and Col. John Hackson Smith; Civil War – Samuel Lester Asbury, John B. Benham, C.M. Burnham, Ephraim Byington, Adam H. Dalton, Thomas T. Dalton, Smith Denman, David Jackson Doughty, Joseph Henry Dunklin, George Eisenberg, Sgt. R.R. Elliott, Fred Else, Samuel Perrin Fleming, William Tucker Gay, Lott Griffin, David Hawkins, Jacob Helber, John Horn, John Isenman, William Lee, Davis Fulton Marks, Jessie P. Marks, Thomas Bryan Marks, James Robinson McCormick, William Stevens Miller, John R. Murphy, Luther Kennett Peers, Jesse Pratt, Willaim Sorrows Pratt, James Alexander Simms, Hezekiah Sleeth, Richard L. Sutherland, William Roley Taylor, William Long Tolman, Jerome Washington Warren, George M. Wilson, Oliver Wood and Frederick Zimmer; Spanish American War – Theodore D. Fisher and Robert R. Highley; World War I – Alfred James Butterfield, Phillip Samuel Cole Jr., Eugene Wells Dale, Clarence Roy Dobbins, Ralph Evert Graves, Harvey Chilton Haile, Clyde G. McClintock, Eugene Mitchell, John Justus Shelley, Robert Macey Talbert, Clarence Irwin Yates and Amos Orion Yeates; World War II – William F. AuBuchon Sr., Bert Leonard Beal Jr., Louis Firman Castleman Jr., Frankie J. Cruse, Edward Owens Klein, Taylor Smith and Kossuth C. Weber Jr.; Korea – Willard Haynes; and Vietnam – Larry Wayne Kay and George Frank Rowland.

