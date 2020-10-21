 Skip to main content
VFW helping Shop With A Cop
VFW helping Shop With A Cop

Shop With A Cop fundraiser

St. Francois County Sheriff Dan Bullock and other law enforcement participate in the Shop With A Cop program. There will be a fundraiser for the program Saturday at the Farmington VFW Post.

The Farmington VFW Post 5896 will host a Shop With A Cop fundraiser on Saturday.

Shop with a Cop is a program that rewards needy children with the opportunity to buy Christmas presents while shopping with a police officer.

The fundraiser in memory of former organizer Rodney Harris is 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. Fish and chicken plates are available for $7 from 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m.  There will be a bounce house, inflatable slide, kid games, yard Yahtzee and horseshoes. First responder vehicles will be on hand and there will be live music and a 4-wheeler raffle.

From 2-4 p.m., Sheriff Dan Bullock and his band will be playing.

Like most organizations, this year has been difficult for raising funds.

“We’ve had so many things cancel over the year that we use as fundraisers,” he said. “Country Days, the Desloge Labor Day Picnic, the Fall Festival in Leadwood. We always sell tickets on a 4 wheeler and raise money for Shop With A Cop. We haven’t been able to do that this year. The VFW approached us and said they would like to do something to help. This is what we’re doing.”

The Farmington VFW is located at 814 E. Karsch Blvd. in Farmington. For more information contact Marty Seaton or Carrie Hinson at 573-756-8852.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

