VFW holding indoor BB shoots

Looking for an indoor target range that offers snacks, prizes, raffles and a bar?

Look no further than Bonne Terre.

VFW Post 6883 has been operating their wintertime, indoor BB shoots at 1 p.m. every other Sunday, with the upcoming dates Feb. 23, March 8 and March 22 still waiting for eagle-eyed winners.

VFW organizer Trula Missey said it's a great opportunity to beat cabin fever and get the family together for good, clean fun.

"You'd be surprised, we have one teen-aged girl who regularly beats everyone else," she said.

The Sunday competitions at their post on 1112 Roe St. are open to all ages, with meat, money and other prizes given to the sharpest shooters.

Food and drinks are available, BB rifles are furnished, and ear plugs and safety glasses are optional.

For more information, just call 573-358-4440.

Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.

