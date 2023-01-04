VFW Post 5741 remains active in the community

Members of Leadington VFW Post 5741 welcomed community parents and children Dec. 10 for the VFW's annual Breakfast with Santa.

Breakfast was served to approximately 400 people. Christmas gifts were given to all the children in attendance. The children were given the opportunity to meet and visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus, and to take pictures with them. Toys for Tots assisted in providing many of the toys provided for the children. In addition, Leadington VFW provided toys to the Leadington and Park Hills Police Departments for their annual Christmas programs.

Members of VFW Post 5741 work continuously with community programs, and to assist veterans and those families in need.

On Dec. 20 VFW Post 5741 held an event with the Central Middle School. Members of VFW Post 5741 met with the administrators of the school and provided information for the VFW's Patriot's Pen program.

At the conclusion of the program for the middle school, the VFW provided lunch for the entire school. VFW members served pizza and drinks to approximately 425 middle school students in honor of their participation in the Patriot's Pen Essay Contest. The first, second, and third place winners were awarded Citizenship Education Certificates for their efforts. These three winners will be recognized further by the VFW at a future date.

The Leadington VFW welcomes current members and new members to join Post 5741 in assisting and participating in activities for the local area like these and other special events. The goal is to welcome and assist veterans and community families in need, and the children who may otherwise not enjoy the true meaning of Christmas and other VFW events.