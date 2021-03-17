Vietnam Veterans 'welcome home' event goes virtual

"Seeing the camaraderie between Vietnam veterans is indescribable, and what they went through can be heart wrenching to hear," Brewen said. "They supported their country, put their lives on the line, lost friends and family and lost time with their loved ones. Then, when they returned home, no one thanked them, acknowledged what they had been through, or showed support."

Brewen said she thinks the event could bring friends and family of Vietnam veterans together.

"We know this event is a small gesture of appreciation in comparison to what they've done for our country, but we want to do what we can to show how grateful we are for their sacrifice and service," Brewen said. "I also think this event is important because sometimes it can be difficult to ask a veteran questions about their time in the military. Watching this video together could be a chance to bond with your loved one who is a veteran, or even provide an opportunity to say 'thank you.'"

Brewen said her hope is, since this will be a virtual event, that it can reach even more Vietnam veterans and draw more community interest.

"We know not everyone is able to get away from work during the day," Brewen said. "So in a way, this will enable us to reach a wider audience."