Vietnam Veterans 'welcome home' event goes virtual

Safe Harbor Hospice of Fredericktown is once again planning a proper "welcome home" for all Vietnam veterans of the area.
Due to COVID-19, the celebration will not be in-person, but with the help of the community, staff at Safe Harbor Hospice are determined to make it special.
"This year, we will be creating a video that will feature similar details from the first Welcome Home ceremony," Safe Harbor Hospice Public Relations Specialist Katie Brewen said. "With the current pandemic, we felt this was the best option to ensure those who wanted to view the event would be able to do so safely."
Brewen said the video will include many local faces who will be welcoming home Vietnam Veterans, as well as students from Fredericktown School District who will be leading the Pledge of Allegiance.
To watch the Welcome Home event video, visit the Safe Harbor Hospice website or social media pages anytime after 9 a.m., March 30, Vietnam Veterans Day. If you would like to be part of the Welcome Home video or if you are interested in helping, contact Safe Harbor Hospice.
"We were so disappointed when we had to cancel last year's Welcome Home event," Brewen said. "This year, we knew we had to find a way to continue on, even if we couldn't gather in person."
Brewen said the first Welcome Home event was a wonderful success and organizers received a lot of positive feedback.
"Seeing the camaraderie between Vietnam veterans is indescribable, and what they went through can be heart wrenching to hear," Brewen said. "They supported their country, put their lives on the line, lost friends and family and lost time with their loved ones. Then, when they returned home, no one thanked them, acknowledged what they had been through, or showed support."
Brewen said she thinks the event could bring friends and family of Vietnam veterans together.
"We know this event is a small gesture of appreciation in comparison to what they've done for our country, but we want to do what we can to show how grateful we are for their sacrifice and service," Brewen said. "I also think this event is important because sometimes it can be difficult to ask a veteran questions about their time in the military. Watching this video together could be a chance to bond with your loved one who is a veteran, or even provide an opportunity to say 'thank you.'"
Brewen said her hope is, since this will be a virtual event, that it can reach even more Vietnam veterans and draw more community interest.
"We know not everyone is able to get away from work during the day," Brewen said. "So in a way, this will enable us to reach a wider audience."
Brewen said veterans are welcome to put up signs, but mostly she hopes they can view the video and know they are incredibly grateful for their service.
"We strongly encourage community members to put up signs in their yards or at their businesses that say 'Welcome Home,'" Brewen said. "Even though we're having the event virtually, we still want our community to have a warm 'welcome home' feel."
Safe Harbor Hospice also has coloring sheets from the school district which community members are welcome to display. If you or someone you know is interested in the coloring sheets, visit Safe Harbor Hospice's office at 101 Kingsbury Blvd.
"Some Vietnam veterans ask, 'Why now?,'" Brewen said. "They're not sure why we would want to welcome them home after how much time has passed. Our social worker Megan Powell always responds, 'Why not now?'"
Brewen said they know that Vietnam veterans received a harsh, thankless return home from war, some being spat upon.
"We want them to know they haven't been forgotten," Brewen said. "We want them to know what they've done for our country means so much to us and our families. We know there's no way to correct the past, but we want each Vietnam veteran today to know; we appreciate you, and we want to welcome you home."
Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com