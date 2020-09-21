 Skip to main content
Vincez named Employee of the Month
Meagan Vincez, NOP program coordinator, has been selected Southeast Missouri Mental Health Center Employee of the Month for August.

Vincez has demonstrated creativity, innovation, and clarity of vision in her leadership style, according to her employer. She has not only grounded the NOP program more deeply in core DBT principles, she has also fostered a collaborative relationship with sister Department of Mental Health facilities who have DBT-based programming.

Vincez is a servant leader who willingly steps in and does whatever it takes to keep the program running smoothly. Her approach is very client-focused and is a tremendous advocate for the clients she serves.

