A local charity organization and resale shop will be hosting a new fundraiser this year in the form of a charity fashion show showcasing the resale shop’s wares and local models.
The first-ever “Inspirations on the Runway” shopping, dinner and fashion show, presented by Visions of Hope and Dress 2 Impress is scheduled for the evening of Sept. 27 at New Heights Church in Farmington, with tickets and sponsorship opportunities now available.
Visions of Hope co-founder Luann Honerkamp said the idea for the fashion show came from a similar event in Cape Girardeau which has grown from 150 attendees to now being held in the city’s Show-Me Center.
“We bounced some ideas off the lady who runs that, and that’s really where it came from,” Honerkamp said. “We thought, being a resale store, it would be good to be able to highlight some of our clothing so that people have a better idea of what we have. It should be a lot of fun.”
Doors for the event will open for shopping at 5:30 p.m., dinner will be served at 6:15 and the show will follow.
The Visions of Hope organization provides vocational and social training for teens and adults living on the autism spectrum. The organization opened Dress 2 Impress Resale Boutique in downtown Farmington in late 2016 and, since then, has offered 30 interns the opportunity to graduate from its program.
Dress 2 Impress is supported by donations of new and gently-worn dress clothing for men and women, which are prepared for sale by the organization’s interns. The resale shop also provides members of the community with free job interview clothing via a voucher program through local agencies.
The Sept. 27 Inspirations on the Runway event will feature the involvement of Visions of Hope interns, clients, customers, donors and sponsors. Since announcing the event, Honerkamp said the community has responded in a decidedly positive fashion.
“We’ve already gotten several sponsorships—some of the bigger sponsorships, so we’re pretty excited about that,” she said. “And we’ve already had people buying tickets. I think they’ll probably sell out pretty quickly, because we have just 120 available. Everybody seems very excited—all of the models and people behind the scenes.”
Honerkamp said a great deal of credit is due to Visions of Hope co-founder Jessica Harmon for her diligent work in organizing the event.
There are several levels of support that sponsors can provide to the event. The top level, “Platinum Visionary,” will include a table for six guests, a full-sized standing banner on display at the event, logo and picture included on social media and promotional materials/in-store electronic media and web, radio and newspaper interviews for a donation of $500.
The “Gold Visionary” level, with a donation of $300, will include four tickets for the event, the sponsor’s name on the event banner, plus their logo and image being included in social media, promotional materials, web presence, and radio/newspaper interview mentions.
The “Silver visionary” level will include two tickets for the event, sponsor’s name on event banner, logo and picture included in social media, promotional materials, web presence and radio/newspaper interview mentions for a donation of $200.
“Friends of Visions of Hope” can donate $25 to $150 for inclusion in the event’s production video.
Local restaurants and bakeries can provide “Sweet Inspirations” support by donating one to three of their best desserts and receiving their logo on the production video, plus logo and name card representing the donated desserts the night of the event.
Single tickets for the event are available for $30, or a table for six guests can be reserved for $180. Reservations and sponsorships should be confirmed by Sept. 7, though Honerkamp said tickets will likely sell out quickly. For more information about tickets and sponsorship activities, she said there are several ways to get in touch with the organizers.
“They can do it one of several ways,” she said. “They can stop in at the store, which is probably easiest because we can explain things to them. They can call us at 573-664-1711—and even if we’re closed, they can leave us a message and we’ll be happy to get back with them. They can also send an email to jedawn81@gmail.com or they can buy tickets at www.vhd2i.org.”
Honerkamp said she believes there are also additional opportunities for event models as well.
Dress 2 Impress is located at 117 East Columbia Street in Farmington. Visions of Hope is classified as a 501©3 charitable organization.
