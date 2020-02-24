'Visions of Hope' is now 'Hope 4 Autism'

There’s a lot of changes going on with Visions of Hope, a Farmington-based program that raises awareness and funds — as well as offers training and other assistance — for people on the autism spectrum.

The most noticeable change for the 4-year-old charitable organization is its new name — Hope 4 Autism. What isn’t changing is the leadership of co-founders Jessica Harmon and Luann Honerkamp, its executive director.

How Visions of Hope came to exist is an inspirational story that makes it clear that to Harmon and Honerkamp, it’s all a “God thing.”

“I have two sons, Garrett and Morgan, who are on the autism spectrum,” Harmon said. “Luann is their godmother and my best friend. It’s funny how God orchestrates people into your life. Luann had read an article about a young girl aging out of high school that had autism. Her parents couldn’t find anything — any kind of support — anything for her to do.

“Luann asked me, ‘What are we going to do about Garrett and Morgan?’ From that day on it was just lots of research and going to meet people who had different social enterprises. Then we did business classes, and then we did social entrepreneur classes at Washington University where we competed in their social entrepreneur contests.