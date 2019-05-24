Visions of Hope in Farmington is adding a new employment program called "The Cleaning Crew" to complement its current intern training for adults with autism.
Founding Executive Director Luann Honerkamp explained that even with their current internship program at Dress 2 Impress resale shop, some of their interns are still unable to obtain meaningful employment. The Visions of Hope Cleaning Crew is designed to put some of these individuals to work at fulfilling jobs that will create income for the crew members.
“We have decided to start a cleaning program for individuals with autism,” she said. “Those are the ones who have graduated from our organization through the program, but are more impacted by autism and are having difficulty finding competitive employment.
"What we’re hoping to do is find a niche for them, so what we decided to create is a cleaning program that would be commercial cleaning in the evenings. It will be paid employment for those interns who’ve graduated. Once they get their job down, they are so thorough. They love everything to be really good and clean, they are all so detail oriented.”
Honerkamp explained that a supervisor will be with them onsite the whole time. The organization is hoping to be able to build more experiences for the crew members so that in the future, they will at some point be able to find other competitive employment.
The Cleaning Crew has now started bidding for cleaning contracts and plans to begin work the first part of June. According to Honerkamp, she has already developed some business leads for getting her crew to work.
“We have two potential customers that we are going to bid on [Monday],” she said. “We are just starting to get the word out. I know a lot of business have contracts already. If they are unhappy with their contractor, they can contact us for a bid.
"We are hoping to have six to nine a week to do within six months. We did get call from one in Bonne Terre, if it’s big enough job for us to travel, that would be fine. Right now what we are looking at are local businesses. It might be offices or church buildings.”
Honerkamp noted that in the future the crew may take on residential work, however, the variations in doing cleaning for residences will have to wait until the program is in operation and details are ironed out.
“We started out talking about doing residences,” she said. “The reason we went commercial first is to see how it will work. Doing this kind of work is the same thing every time. Our interns are really good at repetition — they like the routine.”
When Honerkamp starts to bid on a cleaning contract, she goes into the business and takes pictures to create a detailed plan of directions for the crew. Because some of the crew struggles with reading, having pictures helps to show them exactly what to do and creates a good list for them to be able to follow.
Founding Assistant Director Jessica Harman explained that this is currently a pilot program to work out any kinks and making sure everything works.
“The interns that have graduated that are highly impacted," she said. "They are all excellent cleaners. The environment that they are going to be in is non-threatening, will be safe and they will not have to worry about so many social interactions."
Honerkamp said, “At some point we’ve also talked about bringing in some non-disabled workers so that it’s more of an inclusive environment. We will see how that goes after the summer if we are going to be able to do that. Maybe some college students. Maybe some people who are going into special education or counseling. Maybe some kind of college internship program.”
For the Visions of Hope intern graduates most deeply affected by autism, human interaction issues are the biggest problems they must overcome to get employment.
“Some of them have so much potential, but it goes unnoticed because they can’t get through the interview process,” Honerkamp said. “Most of ours get stuck at that point because they have so much difficulty with communicating face-to-face, reading body language and facial cues.”
The Cleaning Crew will provide all the necessary cleaning supplies unless there is something of a specialized nature that the customer wants to be used instead. Transportation will also be provided for the crew members to provide its customers with a reliable workforce.
“A plus of their autism is that there is no way that they are not going to come to work,” she said. “They are very unhappy when they can not get to work. There are no reliability issues whatsoever. They just want to be a part of things. They want to feel like they’re needed. They want to feel like they’re important.”
For more information about the Cleaning Crew, contact the Visions of Hope Training Program at 573-664-1711, or on Facebook.
