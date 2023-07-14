There are many ways to enjoy a refreshing ice cream treat. Whether it’s creamy custard in a cone, soft serve in a sundae, or hand-scooped in a milkshake, the possibilities are endless.

Ice cream can even become the showstopper in unusual items, like nachos.

General Custard’s Retreat, located along Highway 67, created a new product which quickly became a fan-favorite. Their custard nachos, with waffle chips, creamy custard and dipping sauce, are one of their most requested items.

General Custard’s Retreat has been a Parkland mainstay for nearly 40 years. It’s also been one of Reggie AuBuchon’s favorite places to get ice cream since he was a boy growing up in St. Francois County. That tradition became a family favorite when Reggie moved back to the area with his wife Chelcy. When the opportunity came up to purchase the business in 2021, they didn’t hesitate to turn that tradition into their family-owned business.

General Custard’s has been in business since 1987.

“We provide the same great product and service, plus a few new ones, as they did in 1987,” said Reggie, “and we have an amazing staff that provides great service and greets our customers with a smile.”

For Parkland residents who plan to celebrate National Ice Cream Day on Sunday, there are plenty of local options to grab a tasty ice-cold treat. There are countless varieties of unique flavors and colors of ice cream.

Here’s a short list of a few of the Parkland businesses where ice cream is a fan-favorite:

Lix Frozen Custard in Farmington and Desloge

Columbia Street Mercantile of Farmington

Scoops on Main in Park Hills

Dairy Queen of Farmington and Bonne Terre

Hunt’s Dairy Bar in Farmington and Park Hills

Scoops Frozen Custard of Fredericktown

Lady Queene of Bismarck

Culver’s in Farmington

Sonic Drive-In of Farmington and Park Hills

The Trax in Bismarck

Sharps Kitchen in Park Hills

Old Village Mercantile in Caledonia

Porter’s Candy World & Ice Cream Parlor of Arcadia