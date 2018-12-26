The Park Hills Public Library will have a lot to offer for the New Year starting in the month of January. They will be hosting several events open to the public, and there is something for people of every age.
Starting in January, the library will be hosting a book club for first graders. The book for January is called "My Favorite Book". This book, and funds for the book club, have been generously provided by local sponsors.
According to the library staff, "this book has wonderful character building stories and great family discussions.” Participants will take a copy of the book home to read along and discuss with their families.
A book discussion and activity will be held at the end of the month, Jan. 30 at 4 p.m. Registration is required for this event, and registration and book pick-up will begin on Jan. 3.
The second event of the month will be the Genealogy Night. This event is held on the first Monday of every month, and will fall on Jan. 7. This event will last from 5-7 p.m.
The library will be giving patrons handouts and assistance to get started, and will also provide access to several genealogy tools. These include information through microfilm, census records, family history, local history, mine history, and out of state collections.
Patrons will also have access to Ancestry.com through the library. This event is free and open to the public. Registration is not required.
The children’s yoga event "Y is For Yoga" will be held on Jan. 9 at 4 p.m. It is for children between 2-5 years old. Registration is required.
Adult Coloring Night will be held on Jan. 14 from 5-7 p.m. This event is free to the public, and no registration is required. The library will be providing supplies, but attendees are also welcome to bring their own supplies. The night of relaxation and coloring is a monthly event, occurring on the second Monday of each month.
Family Game Night will be held on Jan. 15 from 5-7 p.m. Join the library for a bit of friendly family competition. Snacks will be provided. This event is free and open to the public. Registration is required.
Early Literacy Winter Story Time and Activity will be held on Jan. 16 at 4 p.m. Patrons will need to bring a small photo of their child. All other supplies will be furnished by the library. This activity is free and open to the public. Registration is required.
January’s Monday Make N’ Take will take place on Jan. 21 from 5-7 p.m. Join the library in making and taking home a monthly product that will help protect your skin from the cold winter weather.
January’s project will be lemon vanilla bath bombs and whipped lemon fluff lotion. The activity is free and open to the public and rRegistration is required, and will only be available for the first 20 participants.
Chair Yoga will be on Jan. 22 at 6 p.m. Join instructor Melissa Kline at the Park Hills Library for a yoga class that promotes stretching, strength, balance, and breathing, all from the security of a chair.
This class is great for any and all physical abilities. Registration is required.
January’s Makerspace event will be Making the Perfect Pizza. This is for children ages 6-12, and will take place Jan. 25 at 4 p.m. Join the library for a fun and tasty learning experience that is all about following recipes, measuring ingredients, and making an awesome pizza. Registration is required.
For more information on any of these events, or to register, contact the Park Hills Public Library at 573-431-4842. The Park Hills Library is located at 16 S. Coffman St. in Park Hills.
