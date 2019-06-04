When it comes to volunteering for the Boy Scouts of America, the highest national level award the BSA Council can give is the Silver Beaver Award.
This year local BSA Volunteer Gene Bannister received this distinct honor on May 15.
Bannister wears many hats within the BSA Ozark Trailblazers District but it all began in 2005 when his son, Jacob, brought home a flier to join the local Cub Scout Pack. Jacob was at the ceremony in Collinsville, Illinois, to see his mother Michelle place the medal around Bannister's neck and help celebrate this achievement of which he helped begin the journey toward 14 years ago.
This is not the first time Bannister has received an honor as he has also been recognized over the years with the District Award of Merit, Den Leader's Training Award, Cubmaster Award, Cub Scouter Award, Scouter's Training Award, Scouter's Key Awards and the Unit Leader's Award of Merit.
Of all the awards he has been honored to received, Bannister said this one felt amazing but also very intimidating. He said the Silver Beaver Award was definitely one of the high spots of his life besides his wedding day and the birth of his children.
Bannister currently serves as Cub Scout Committee chair and member of Troop 417, Venturing Crew Committee and scoutmaster to Troop 418, Merit Badge counselor, Day Camp director, District Camping chair, Unit commissioner, Friends of Scouting Trailblazer presenter and temporary Round Table commissioner.
On top of his current roles, Bannister is also the father of three: Kayla, Jacob and Gina. He served in the U.S. Army during Operation Desert Storm. He is a member of VFW Post 5741 in Leadington and attends First United Methodist Church where he serves as a Vacation Bible School mentor.
Bannister said BSA has been so important to not just his life but his entire family. He said the program has a direct impact on the youth, their families and the adult volunteers and their families.
"Scouting is more than just tying knots and putting up tents, it is about learning to be a better version of yourself," Bannister said. "It is about finding your passion and following it. It is about learning to lead by example. It can bring families together in a way that I have rarely seen with other organizations or programs."
Bannister said for youth in the community who feel lost and may or may not have a strong family backing or may have family issues, scouting can give them a new family, a scouting family that will be there through thick and thin.
"There is one moment in the life of each little Cub Scout that I live for and that is the first time they come to a meeting in their Cub Scout uniform," Bannister said. "The smile on their faces, it would light up a room. They feel like they are a part of something bigger and they are."
Bannister said the Boy Scouts of America came to this country in 1910 and since then millions of people have been involved, from Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts to Venturing and Explorers, Sea Scouts and even for a short time, Air Scouts. He said for him the entire program is important because without the adult volunteers to deliver the program to the youth then who will.
"Today I like to think that because of my almost 15 years in scouting, I have changed a great deal," Bannister said. "I am more tolerant of others. I am more considerate of the feelings and the contributions of others. I am more thoughtful about our impact on the environment. I have become a better leader, a better mentor, a better father and husband. All around, I can honestly say that scouting has made me into a better person and because of that I am able to help more youth find their way."
