By many reports, the U.S. economy is booming. But one nonprofit in Bonne Terre bears daily witness that America’s prosperity doesn’t necessarily reach all Americans, due to social and economic strains that can permeate generations. Shared Blessings, a transitional homeless shelter, strives to break the cycle.
As of January 2018, Missouri had an estimated 5,883 citizens experiencing homelessness on any given day, as reported by Continuums of Care to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). Of that total, 706 were family households, 507 were veterans, 534 were unaccompanied young adults (aged 18-24), and 1,043 were individuals experiencing chronic homelessness.
Shared Blessings, located at 518 Grove St. in Bonne Terre, is set on a large complex in a 1910 house that was formerly a residential care facility. New Beginnings, a non-profit that loans medical equipment, is located within the property, and its director, Kathy Grogan, is also involved in the shelter’s operations.
“We’re very blessed this community supports us. There’s not another Shared Blessings anywhere else in the state,” Shared Blessings Director Shelly Bess said. “We are the only place where people can come and live for free for as long as it takes them to get back on their feet.”
As long as a person hasn’t committed a “heinous” or violent crime, Bess said, there aren’t too many other rules that would keep homeless people from getting a second chance with Shared Blessings.
“You can be a felon and be here if it’s for drugs or alcohol or another victimless crime, but if you’ve committed a direct crime against someone else you can’t be here,” Bess said. “Burglary, violence, domestic abuse ... Our board says, if we wouldn’t be comfortable or feel safe lying next to someone at night, we shouldn’t ask our residents to. We promised those who are already here that they would be safe, and it wouldn’t be fair to betray that trust.”
Bess said once people find their way to Shared Blessings and achieve the intake process, they’re offered a 90-day plan designed to transition them to independence. Grogan is one of the shelter’s resident liaisons.
“It’s up to her to establish trust with the residents, and she has 30 days to do it,” Bess said. “She tells them, everyone is here for you because they want to be. Everything you see here has been donated by people because they believe in you and want you to succeed. So why not stick around for awhile and see how far you can get? Where else can you go where you don’t have to do anything, just stick around for 30 days and make a plan, get back on your feet?”
Bess said the next 30 days is dedicated to finding an income for them.
“Whether that means they work, or they find assistance from the state, they have to find some means of self-sufficiency,” she said. “We do try to pair them up with employers in jobs where they’ll excel — not just a job, but one they’ll be good at — but it’s ultimately their responsibility. And the final 30 days is finding a place to live.”
Bess said guests can stay longer if they’re struggling to find their footing, both in finances and in confidence.
“And then there are some people who aren’t here three weeks,” she said. “So far, we’ve helped people from newborn to 82 years old. Multiple pregnant women, multiple veterans, multiple foster kids who have aged out of the system. Men and single women need less time. Women with children … Well, you can almost add 30 days for each child they bring.”
Bess said this year, a steady stream of people have been finding their way to Shared Blessings.
You have free articles remaining.
“We’ve always had a break in the spring, as soon as warm weather hits, they’ll sleep in parks or the woods until school starts. But we didn’t get that break this year,” she said. “We’ve averaged 20-25 people here all summer. And in the summer, we don’t have as many volunteers, because people travel and take vacation. We run this 24-7, we have 84 hours on the phone that we fill every week. So we didn’t get a break this year. I think it’s going to be this steady now.”
Bess said the shelter runs strictly on donations. Local businessman and Bonne Terre benefactor Sharo Shirshekan renovated their current location several years ago, and Mennonites set up a storage system behind the main residence to house the many donations that come in. Shirshekan also had a hand in the thrift store on Benham Street that helps support the shelter. And without the shelter’s Facebook page, Bess said, they wouldn’t know what to do when emergency needs arise.
“We couldn’t make it without social media. If I post something here about a child’s needs, it’ll be here within a few hours,” she said. “One time, we had an emergency situation where a child needed shoes before he was registered for school in the morning, and the bus arrived at 6:30 in the morning. Those shoes were here, first thing in the morning, before he was registered for school.”
Donations are part of the blessings that Shared Blessings share, but, Bess said, the shelter would collapse without the steady support of volunteers.
“We need people to understand, this is more than Christmas and Thanksgiving. There’ll be 150 people showing up to volunteer Thursday through Saturday on the weekend of Thanksgiving, and we’ll feed about 5,000 people who have no other food in their pantry,” she said. “But we’re a 24-7 shelter, and we need more volunteers. The more people know about us and the more they know how they can help, the bigger impact we can make.”
Bess said volunteer orientation is pretty simple — it’s a tour of the shelter, and an invitation to hang out and get the feel for the operations before diving in as interested and as needed.
“We laugh, because the change happens from second to second. Sometimes it’s barely-organized chaos, because of the shortage of volunteers. But we need someone to man the phones, we need someone to drive, we need people to work with the residents,” she said. “They have to have a care plan, they have to have guidance. When I see multiple cars in the parking lot, I feel so blessed, because we didn’t have that, at one point. We had one person overseeing most of a 24-hour facility, and that’s tough.”
Bess said the people who come to the shelter, which serves about 150 people each year — children not counted — are usually ready to make a change, and will sometimes let shelter volunteers know what a difference it made in their lives.
“I’ll give you an example. There was a girl who kept applying, kept applying, kept applying, and I turned her down because she wasn’t right here. She had consecutive drug charges, one right after the other, not making any attempt to get off drugs,” Bess said. “Then she called and was pregnant, had a child, and we took her in.
"She came, worked the program, moved into her own home. I was at Save-A-Lot on Christmas Eve morning, hardly anyone was in there, and a person passed me and said ‘hello,’ so I said ‘hi’ back. She passed me again and said ‘hi!’ and I said ‘hi’ back, like, I just said hello, but OK. The third time, she said, ‘You don’t know who I am.’ I said, ‘I’m sorry, I guess I don’t.’ She told me and asked if I remembered her, and I said I sure did. She said, ‘Can I give you a hug?’ I said sure, and while she hugged me she told me, ‘I want you to know, Shared Blessings changed my children’s lives, and they will never go through what I went through.’
“There are sometimes some very hard days here, but then, there are some of the happiest days, too.”
For more information on donating to or volunteering for Shared Blessings, call 573-358-2998 or check out their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/SharedBlessingsHomelessShelter/.
