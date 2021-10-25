Volunteers needed as community comes together to help those affected by storm

Communities surrounding the local areas that were affected by the tornadic activity Sunday night are galvanizing their support of the victims, offering to lend helping hands, basic resources for living, places to live, and even hot showers.
Missouri's State Emergency Management Agency, City of Farmington, Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce and St. Francois County Emergency Management are teaming up Tuesday to help those affected by Sunday Night’s tornado in St. Francois County.
Candy Hente, executive director of the chamber, outlined how the volunteer program will be implemented Tuesday morning.
“We are asking for volunteers to report to Parkland Chapel at 1260 E. Karsch Blvd. from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.,” she said. “Bring work gloves, any items such as chainsaws and shovels, anything they think might be helpful. Wear closed-toe shoes and dress appropriately for the weather.
“We will have several work crews going out. There’s about 18 homes that have been impacted in St. Francois County, although not all of those will need work crews immediately. Of the homes, four were destroyed, four had major damage and 10 with minor damage.”
AmeriCorps will be on hand to process the volunteers by registering them and giving them a work assignment.
“We are also accepting donations of individual bottled water, and prepackaged snacks and gift cards for home improvement stores,” Hente said. “We are not accepting clothing or household goods. The American Red Cross will be coordinating with each of the families to help get that type of assistance."
Several area community organizations have also reached out to help those affected by the storms.
The East Missouri Action Agency sent its mobile unit to its Fredericktown Outreach Center on Monday. They provided a place to charge phones and get water, plus handed out some sandwiches and snacks, according to its Facebook page.
EMAA can be reached at 573-431-5191, ext. 1192. They will try to help you as much as possible.
Southeast Economic Development Fund provided tips on Facebook for business owners who sustained damage.
“It's been awhile since this area has seen a natural disaster like this, which has impacted businesses,” an update from Heather Garner and Laddie Cross said. “There are a couple of things which need to happen before a federal disaster declaration can be made: the first of which is the State Emergency Management Agency will need to conduct their assessment. The Governor will then contact the Federal Emergency Management Agency. It's a process and patience is key. Historically, this area has received a FEMA disaster declaration for this type of weather event which opens the door for assistance to businesses and residents who have property damage.”
They said they would have a follow-up post with information about applying for that assistance when/if it becomes available.
The help for business owners, they said, will come in the form of low interest loans from the Small Business Administration (SBA).
“Once the disaster declaration is made, you may be eligible to apply for a disaster loan to help pay for damages not covered by your insurance,” a post said. “These loan proceeds may be used for the repair or replacement of the following: real property, machinery, equipment, fixtures, inventory, and leasehold improvements. Your first call should be to your insurance agent.”
They also provided a tip for homeowners.
“The most important thing for you to know about a Federal Disaster Declaration is this: You cannot receive assistance from both your insurance company and FEMA for the same damage. If you have homeowners insurance you must file a claim with your insurance company,” the post said.
They also offered up their building as a temporary workspace for people who needed it.
The First Baptist Church of Farmington opened up its shower facilities to those who needed it. The church also provided a warm place to sit and charge phones.
The Beaver Valley Golf Club in Fredericktown offered up their warm building and free chili and soup. They are also taking donations of water, food, and clothes for those who need it.
The Wheel House at 240 East Russell St. in Ironton is also opening its doors.
“We are devastated to hear of all the storm damage from last night’s tornadoes in the surrounding area,” their Facebook post said. “If you have been impacted by the storm and are without power, The Wheel House and Shepherd Mountain Bike Park would like to offer free showers and a hot beverage to those in need. The Wheel House will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday this week to help out, in addition to our regular hours.”
Bryant Restoration delivered lunches to first responders and electrical workers in Fredericktown and Farmington on Monday.
Iron Dogz Catering plans to hand out 100 free hot dogs, plus water and soda, at locations around Fredericktown this week. With a donation from TNT & Co. Moving Services, there will also be free cookies and chips.
The food truck plans to be at Fredericktown Truckin’ Tuesday at Azalea Park from 4-7 p.m. And on Friday, it will be at the Fredericktown City Glass Company from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Daily Journal reporter Nikki Overfelt-Chefalu contributed to this report.