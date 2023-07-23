A former Nazi who transitioned into a naturalized American citizen was the focus of Big River Chautauqua’s second evening on Friday in Bonne Terre. The three-night event featured three scholars portraying the lives of historic figures in the field of space exploration.

Friday night at city hall's auditorium on Allen Street, Dr. Werner Von Braun was brought to life by Larry Bounds, a veteran of the Chautauqua stage nationwide since 2002.

Braun is known as the father of rocket science, a former Nazi, and the former director of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s (NASA) Marshall Space Flight Center. He was born in Germany on March 23, 1912. Braun’s mother was a descendant of English, French, Scottish, and Danish royalty. His father was a civil servant and conservative politician who served as Minister of Agriculture in the federal government.

Bounds, acting as Braun onstage, said his parents made sure he and his brothers received the highest level of education throughout their youth. However, he was not fond of math and physics.

Braun had developed a love for space and rocket ships through a telescope gifted to him in his youth and from watching old black-and-white science fiction movies about traveling by rocket into space. He said his love of the heavens increased when he read the book “From the Earth to the Moon” by Jules Vern. Even though his father told him he would need to do well in math and physics to get to space, Braun only saw the dream of it. He did not make a connection to the practical application of education to space travel until reading a book by Herman Oberth named “By Rocket into Planetary Space.”

Braun was so enamored with the idea of space travel and rocket ships that he decided to build his own at the age of 16. Unfortunately, his homemade rocket ship was a red wagon powered by two large firework rockets strapped to the sides. After climbing into the wagon and lighting the fireworks, Braun shot through a very busy street in Berlin with no way to control his direction of travel. “It was a thrilling ride,” Bounds-as-Braun said. He admitted he learned that day that one must be extremely careful when studying rockets.

On the Chautauqua stage, "Braun" said once he read Oberth's book and made the connection between math and physics to space exploration, he studied those subjects intently. He encouraged audience members to remember that, when attempting to educate youth, they must see a need to learn, or no learning will occur. By the age of 22, Braun received a doctorate in physics.

An oversight in the Treaty of Versailles allowed Braun to pursue a career in rocket exploration. The Treaty of Versailles banned the making of all weaponry in Germany, but rockets were not included in the list of banned weaponry.

During Braun’s doctoral studies, the Nazi party came into power in Germany. The government approached Braun and offered to fund his experiments in rocketry in return for his allegiance to the Nazi regime. Bounds-as-Braun said he had no interest in the politics of the Nazi Party, he only wanted to create rockets to get to space. Braun was appointed a technical advisor at Peenemünde Army Research Center. Braun’s work on rocket science and guided missiles earned him two medals of honor, including the Iron Cross, awarded by Adolf Hitler. The result of Braun’s work at Peenemünde was the A-4 Rocket. Hitler called it a vengeance weapon and renamed it the V-2.

The V-2 became the first artificial object to travel into space on June 20, 1944. In September, a V-2 was launched toward England. When Braun was asked what his thoughts were about the successful bombing of London, he said, “The flight was a success, but we landed on the wrong planet.”

The Nazi party viewed this statement and others like it as defeatist speech, and Braun was imprisoned. He was held captive for two weeks before being released back to Peenemünde because the program was falling apart without him. During his captivity, Braun said he came to realize, “It is dangerous to laugh at dangerous men.”

Through careful planning, Braun and other scientists surrendered to American forces and were eventually brought to the United States to continue work on rocket science. NASA was established by law on July 29, 1958, and on July 1, 1960, Braun became the first director of the Marshall Space Flight Center, holding the position until Jan. 27, 1970. During his time with NASA, Braun and his team achieved great failures and great success in the study of rocketry and space travel. The most notable achievement was the successful lunar landing of Apollo 11.

Bounds-as-Braun answered audience questions about the rocket scientist's life, before giving way to actor Larry Bounds who fielded questions from the audience about himself and Braun.

Bounds retired from teaching after 35 years and has been a magician for 50 years. He says he is a long-time admirer of Braun and even attended the launch of Apollo 17 — America’s last manned rocket to the moon.

