Voting for Best Buck begins today

Voting for the Best Buck begins today.

The Daily Journal Best Buck Contest, sponsored by Midwest Sports Center, kicked off last month with entries being taken through Sunday.

As of Friday, there were 67 entries.

Voting for the Best Buck takes place Dec. 7-21. To vote, just go to www.dailyjournalonline.com and look for the contest tab or click on Best Buck Contest.

This year, the first place winner will receive a 2020 Suzuki King Quad 400 valued at $6,929, courtesy of Midwest Sports Center in Farmington. The winner will be announced Dec. 22.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The hunter whose photo gets the most votes will be taking home the new ATV. The second place winner will receive a $500 Visa gift card courtesy of Sam Scism Ford Lincoln and a $250 gift card from Hoods Discount Home Center. The third place winner will receive a $250 gift card from Hoods Discount Home Center.

The Daily Journal began the Best Buck Contest in 2016.

In 2019, there were 54 entries. Mike Roark took first place and received a 2019 Polaris Sportsman 450.