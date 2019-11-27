Voting for our Best Buck Contest begins today and runs through Dec. 13.
The Daily Journal contest began Nov. 4. By 4 p.m. there were 43 contest submissions. Photo submissions ended at midnight.
The winner will be announced the week of Dec. 16. The photo with the most votes will win first place with the hunter taking home a new ATV.
This year, the first place winner will receive a 2019 Polaris Sportsman 450 valued at approximately $7,000 courtesy of Midwest Sports Center and a coupon for six certificates for a Meatsa or Supreme Pizza from Little Caesars.
The second place winner will receive a $500 gift card courtesy of Sam Scism Ford and a $500 gift package from Dunn’s Sporting Goods.
The third place winner will receive a $500 gift card from Hood’s Discount Home Center of Farmington.
Just go to www.dailyjournalonline.com and look for the contest tab or click on Best Buck Contest. Vote as often as you want for the Best Buck.
The Daily Journal began the Best Buck Contest in 2016. More than 50 hunters entered the contest that year.
Kory Schweiss received the most votes, winning a brand new Suzuki ATV, a $1,000 gift card for use at a local retailer and a $500 pre-paid card.
In 2017, Tom Jennings took home a new Can Am Outlander 450 ATV and $1,500 in gift cards.
In 2018, Bill Holst garnered the most votes to win a 2018 Polaris Sportsman.
Last year we decided to change up the prize packages and offer second and third place prizes. Schweiss, the winner of the 2016 Best Buck Contest, placed second, won a $500 gift card and $500 in prizes from Dunn's Sporting Goods. Tegan Jones and his father came in third place, taking home a $500 gift card and $250 gift card from Ozark Thunder Indoor Gun Range.
If you have been a winner of the Best Buck Contest in the past three years, you are not eligible to participate in the 2019 contest. If you have been selected as the winner of any Daily Journal contest in the past 12 months, you are not eligible to enter this contest.
The hunter submitting entry should reside in St. Francois, Madison, Iron, Washington, Jefferson, Ste. Genevieve, Perry, Wayne, Bollinger or Reynolds counties.
The deer in the photo should be harvested during any of the 2019 fall deer hunting seasons. It can be taken by any legal method.
