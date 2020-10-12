'Walk for Life' moves location

While the Parkland Pregnancy Resource Center’s (PRC) annual Walk for Life will be returning this year, the date for the event will be held later in the month than usual and at a new location.
The Walk for Life, which seeks to promote a pro-life message while raising funds for PRC programs and ministries, will be taking place at 10 a.m., Oct. 31, at the Central High School track in Park Hills, rather than the walking track in Columbia Park. Registration will begin at 9 a.m. on the day of the event.
“This is a time when the community can safely come together to celebrate and ‘Stand United for Life,’” said Amanda Little, PRC director of development. “The PRC staff, board members and volunteers will be practicing social distancing and wearing face masks. We encourage all who attend the Walk for Life to wear a face covering as well. The Parkland PRC values all life and will take necessary precautions to protect it.”
Asked why the Walk for Life is such a vital part of the PRC’s annual programming, Little said, "Walk for Life is important because we want to come together as a community and raise awareness of how precious life is, as well as raise funds for the lives touched through PRC free programs and services. "We also want everyone in the local and surrounding communities to know there is a pregnancy resource center in the Parkland that helps empower families."
“The success of each year's Walk for Life is vital for the PRC to be able to continue providing assistance to those in their time of need,” Little said. "That’s because PRC is a non-profit organization and not funded by the government. The services we offer are free and there are no income requirements.
Parkland PRC is a 501©3 non-profit organization that provides free services to the community that include pregnancy tests; ultrasounds; referrals for community services; and parenting, support, life skills, and healthy relationship education classes, as well as a class for fathers.
For more information and brochures about Walk for Life, stop by the office located at 815 E. Main St. in Park Hills or call 573-431-6001.
