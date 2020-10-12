'Walk for Life' moves location

While the Parkland Pregnancy Resource Center’s (PRC) annual Walk for Life will be returning this year, the date for the event will be held later in the month than usual and at a new location.

The Walk for Life, which seeks to promote a pro-life message while raising funds for PRC programs and ministries, will be taking place at 10 a.m., Oct. 31, at the Central High School track in Park Hills, rather than the walking track in Columbia Park. Registration will begin at 9 a.m. on the day of the event.

“This is a time when the community can safely come together to celebrate and ‘Stand United for Life,’” said Amanda Little, PRC director of development. “The PRC staff, board members and volunteers will be practicing social distancing and wearing face masks. We encourage all who attend the Walk for Life to wear a face covering as well. The Parkland PRC values all life and will take necessary precautions to protect it.”

