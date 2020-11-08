Walk For Life recently held at Central

Fifteen years after the Parkland Pregnancy Resource Center (PRC) began its mission to protect the lives of unborn children, the non-profit organization held its annual Walk For Life for 2020 in a new location on Halloween morning — on the Central High School track where it was believed participants would be better able to practice social distancing in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Unlike previous years, many of the walkers began circling the track after they had completed the registration process which began at 9 a.m. There was no organized start to the walk after the opening program ended because, by the time the program began at 10, most of the walkers had already completed their laps, and those who still had a few laps to go were invited to finish up at that time.

After the walkers were asked to move to the bleachers, the program started off with Linda May, PRC executive assistant, leading the crowd in a trivia contest in the absence of Director of Development Amanda Little, who was unable to attend the walk after being diagnosed with COVID-19 the previous week. Despite her absence, Executive Director Becky Laubinger noted that Little had done such a good job of organizing the event, there had been few things still left for her and May to do on the day of the walk itself.