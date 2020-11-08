Walk For Life recently held at Central

Fifteen years after the Parkland Pregnancy Resource Center (PRC) began its mission to protect the lives of unborn children, the non-profit organization held its annual Walk For Life for 2020 in a new location on Halloween morning — on the Central High School track where it was believed participants would be better able to practice social distancing in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Unlike previous years, many of the walkers began circling the track after they had completed the registration process which began at 9 a.m. There was no organized start to the walk after the opening program ended because, by the time the program began at 10, most of the walkers had already completed their laps, and those who still had a few laps to go were invited to finish up at that time.
After the walkers were asked to move to the bleachers, the program started off with Linda May, PRC executive assistant, leading the crowd in a trivia contest in the absence of Director of Development Amanda Little, who was unable to attend the walk after being diagnosed with COVID-19 the previous week. Despite her absence, Executive Director Becky Laubinger noted that Little had done such a good job of organizing the event, there had been few things still left for her and May to do on the day of the walk itself.
Following the opening prayer led by Pastor Bradford Laubinger of Desloge First Baptist Church, Ann Lutsch, PRC Board of Directors vice chairperson, asked long-time board member Dotty Bach to join her in front of the assembled crowd.
“At this time, we want to recognize a very special, recently retired board member,” she said. “Dotty's desire to honor God, led her to work with excellence and passion — and her dedication to saving lives shaped her time, activities and conversations.
“The present PRC would not be the ministry it is today without the work that Dotty has done. Thank you, Dotty, for your passion for the sanctity of human life and the positive impact you have made on thousands of families and the Parkland community. It is now my honor to introduce Representative Mike Henderson.”
Addressing the crowd, Henderson said, “I have a resolution from the Missouri House of Representatives signed by Rep. Dale Write and myself, and the Speaker of the House that I would like to present to Dotty.
The resolution reads in part: “Whereas Dotty Bach is an outstanding individual who has faithfully performed her important duties and responsibilities with the utmost professionalism, conscientiousness, and fairness; and whereas Dotty Bach is known, admired, and respected for her dedication to honor God and her compassion for the sanctity of human life which has been a positive impact on thousands of families in the Parkland community; and
“Whereas Dotty Bach has volunteered at the Parkland Pregnancy Resource Center since its inception in 2005 during which time she has served on the Board of Directors from 2009-2020, as well as assuming the duties and responsibilities of Secretary/Treasurer; and
“Whereas, a recipient of the Park Hills/Leadington Chamber of Commerce Co-Volunteer of the Year award, Dotty has also enjoyed recognition by being a former office manager with Hearing Care Partners, a Life Chain Coordinator, a former, a former secretary and food service coordinator with the Farmington R-7 School District, and an active member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Farmington, where she has served as a Eucharistic Minister and a member of Women of Mary, the Bereavement Committee, the Garden Club, and the Respect Life Committee; and
“Whereas, Dotty Bach has been blessed with the love and support of a wonderful family whose members include her husband, Jerry Bach; two children and their spouses, Karen and Neil Melton and Greg and Emily Bach; and six grandchildren, Ian, Eli, Kylie, Clayton, Wyatt, and Mazie;
“Now therefore, be it resolved that we, the members of the Missouri House of Representatives, One Hundredth General Assembly, join in expressing deep gratitude for the superb service that Dotty Bach has rendered to the Parkland Pregnancy Resource Center Board of Directors during the past several years and in wishing her ample opportunity to enjoy the better things life has to offer…”
In response to the resolution, Bach said, “Just to let you know, it’s not about me. It’s about God’s work. OK? We’re not finished with it yet and I haven’t left. I’ve just moved positions.”
After offering thanks to all who participated in the walk, as well as to Central High School for use of the track, Laubinger concluded the program with a brief overview of PRC’s accomplishments over the last decade-and-a-half.
“Fifteen years ago, our community needed help for teen moms, and they needed a place for people in crisis to know there is hope for life — and so the PRC was born. Since 2005, we’ve had nearly 30,000 visits, provided 55,000 free services, such as ultrasounds and parenting classes. In 15 years, we’ve helped families receive a million baby care items, and personal care items.
"Most important, hundreds of children who were vulnerable to abortion are alive in our community today because of your faithful giving. So, just think, those babies who first came to the PRC 15 years ago — they’re learning to drive this year.”
Parkland PRC announced Sunday that this year's participants walked more than 260 miles, surpassing the organization's 240-mile goal for 2020. The preliminary fundraising count is $14,000 that will be used to help families served by the PRC. Additional funds are expected to be added to the total in the days ahead.
