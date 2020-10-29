'Walk for Life' returns Saturday

The Parkland Pregnancy Resource Center’s (PRC) annual Walk for Life returns this weekend at a brand new location.

The Walk for Life, which promotes a pro-life message while raising funds for PRC programs and ministries, will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday on the Central High School track in Park Hills, rather than its previous location at Columbia Park. Registration begins at 9 a.m. prior to the walk.

“The PRC staff, board members and volunteers will be practicing social distancing and wearing face masks," said Amanda Little, PRC director of development. "We encourage all who attend the Walk for Life to wear a face covering as well. The Parkland PRC values all life and will take necessary precautions to protect it.”

According to Little, the success of the Walk for Life fundraiser is vital for the PRC to be able to continue providing assistance to those in their time of need.

"That’s because PRC is a non-profit organization and not funded by the government," she said. "The services we offer are free and there are no income requirements."