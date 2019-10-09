'Walk for Life' returns Saturday

The Parkland Pregnancy Resource Center is asking the community to once again make plans now to “Embrace Life” by participating in the organization's annual “Walk for Life” fundraiser set for Saturday in Park Hills' Columbia Park.
Registration takes place that morning from 9 to 9:45 a.m., with the walk following at 10 a.m.
The route starts at the entrance of Columbia Park in Park Hills where participants will walk twice around the park’s walking trail. Those taking part in the event may also run; push a stroller or wheelchair; pull a wagon; or walk a dog, however, all pets must be leashed.
"Walk for Life is important because we want to come together as a community and raise awareness of how precious life is, as well as raise funds for the lives touched through PRC free programs and services," said Amanda Little, PRC director of development. "We also want everyone in the local and surrounding communities to know there is a pregnancy resource center in the Parkland that helps empower families."
Whatever the day's weather, walkers come out in droves from all across the Parkland to take part in one of the organization’s biggest fundraiser of the year.
“The success of each year's Walk for Life is vital for the PRC to be able to continue providing assistance to those in their time of need,” Little said. "That’s because PRC is a non-profit organization and not funded by the government. The services we offer are free and there are no income requirements.
“Mothers from pregnancy until their last child turns 3 years old can come to our parenting classes and earn points for free diapers, wipes, baby items and maternity clothes. Fathers are welcome to attend with the moms as well.”
“In 2018, PRC had 1,934 appointments, gave out 13,000 material items, provided 5,108 free services and there was a total of 18 new relationships with Christ,” Little said. “This was in large part to the more than 40 volunteers who invested 2,525 hours of their time into the PRC.
“We invite everyone to come to Columbia Park on Oct. 12 and celebrate life together. Let's celebrate the importance of life and empowerment that the PRC brings to local families through our free services! We want to see all families succeed."
