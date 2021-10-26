'Walk for Life' returns to Central High School Oct. 30

The Parkland Pregnancy Resource Center’s (PRC) annual Walk for Life returns Saturday, and for the second year in a row, will be held on the Central High School track, 116 Rebel Dr. in Park Hills.

The Walk for Life, which promotes a pro-life message while raising funds for PRC programs and ministries, begins with a rally at 10 a.m. Saturday. Registration begins at 9 a.m. and continues until 9:45, ending 15 minutes prior to the rally and walk.

“This year's theme is 'Answer the Call,'" said Amanda Little, PRC director of development. "We encourage everyone who would like to come out to take part in this very special event. The Parkland PRC values all life and we invite all those who are pro-life to join us.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

According to Little, the success of the Walk for Life fundraiser is vital for the PRC to be able to continue providing help to those in their time of need.

"That’s because PRC is a non-profit organization and not funded by the government," she said. "The services we offer are free and there are no income requirements."