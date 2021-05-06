Walk to End Alzheimer's to be held 'live'

The Alzheimer’s Association is moving forward with plans to host an "in person" Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Sept. 25 in Farmington.

According to the association, the health and safety of all participants remains the top priority as decisions are being made in all walk markets regarding event details.

In addition to planning the in-person event, the Alzheimer’s Association will continue to offer options to participate in Walk to End Alzheimer’s online and in your neighborhood.

To be part of this event, register and receive the latest updates on a Walk to End Alzheimer’s in a community near you. Register at alz.org/walk.

The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Since 1989, the Alzheimer’s Association mobilized millions of Americans in the Alzheimer’s Association Memory Walk; now the Alzheimer’s Association is continuing to lead the way with Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Together, we can end Alzheimer’s.