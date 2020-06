× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

City officials and construction workers are on the scene of a partial building collapse in Farmington Tuesday afternoon.

According to Farmington Fire Chief Todd Mecey, workers were beginning renovations to the vacant building at 11 N. Jefferson Street when the rear wall gave way.

There were no injuries.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 6 Sad 1 Angry 0