Wallace named new Kingston superintendent

Patterson said the district is excited to welcome Wallace and they are “eager for her to begin working with and getting to know the incredible staff, students and Kingston community.”

Wallace is a 28-year veteran of education. She has been Hillsboro’s primary principal for nearly three years. She spent 13 years at the Hayti School District as a building administrator and also taught in the Portageville School District for 11 years.

She earned her bachelor’s degree from Arkansas State University in 1992, master’s degree from Southeast Missouri State University in 2001 and doctoral degree in education from Saint Louis University in 2015.

Wallace said she is “honored and humbled” to have been selected as Kingston’s next superintendent. She also expressed her appreciation to the district’s school board for putting their trust and faith in her.

“I am grateful to all who have helped prepare me to serve this already wonderful school district,” she said. “I am committed to meeting and working with parents, students, staff, patrons, our school board and community leaders in an effort to begin learning more about ways we can collaboratively continue to enhance our school district.”