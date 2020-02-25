Wallace named new Kingston superintendent

The Kingston School District will have a new leader for the 2020-21 school year.
Dr. Lee Ann Wallace, current primary principal at Hillsboro, begins work at Kingston starting July 1 when current Superintendent Alex McCaul takes over leadership at Potosi.
McCaul has been superintendent at Kingston for six years since the 2014-15 school year. He served as a teacher and principal in the district before that.
He said, “I have been blessed to be a part of the Kingston K-14 School District for 16 years and look forward to developing the same positive experiences with the Potosi R-3 School District.”
McCaul said he has complete confidence in Wallace and knows she will continue to build on the great accomplishments Kingston has already achieved.
“I will be working with her to ensure a very smooth transition as she takes over on July 1,” he said. “I wish her much success as she takes over leadership of the district.”
Wallace’s hiring was finalized at the recent February Kingston School Board meeting.
“The Board of Education is extremely pleased to announce that Dr. Lee Ann Wallace will be the new leader of Kingston K-14,” said Kingston Board President Lee Patterson. “Dr. Wallace brings with her an incredible amount of experience and skills to carry forward the vision and goals of our district.”
Patterson said the district is excited to welcome Wallace and they are “eager for her to begin working with and getting to know the incredible staff, students and Kingston community.”
Wallace is a 28-year veteran of education. She has been Hillsboro’s primary principal for nearly three years. She spent 13 years at the Hayti School District as a building administrator and also taught in the Portageville School District for 11 years.
She earned her bachelor’s degree from Arkansas State University in 1992, master’s degree from Southeast Missouri State University in 2001 and doctoral degree in education from Saint Louis University in 2015.
Wallace said she is “honored and humbled” to have been selected as Kingston’s next superintendent. She also expressed her appreciation to the district’s school board for putting their trust and faith in her.
“I am grateful to all who have helped prepare me to serve this already wonderful school district,” she said. “I am committed to meeting and working with parents, students, staff, patrons, our school board and community leaders in an effort to begin learning more about ways we can collaboratively continue to enhance our school district.”
Wallace said the new transition will be a place of “excitement, renewal and opportunity.” She added that it’s also a place to “gain knowledge of the hard work of the past, the current status of growth, and to create a plan for future direction.”
She is looking forward to working with the current administration as she transitions into her new role.
“Thank you for sharing your family with me and my family,” she said. “I look forward to this partnership and helping to continue further development of this accomplished Kingston family.”
Pam Clifton is a contributing writer for the Daily Journal