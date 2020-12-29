Walmart changing system for returns

Walmart recently announced a new system for returning that third air fryer or that ugly Christmas sweater while making it coronavirus-safer and reducing long lines at the returns counter.
Customers in areas where FedEx provides Small Parcel Pickup service can return items purchased online, shipped and sold by Walmart.com, by scheduling a return through a new service, Carrier Pickup by FedEx. The free service will extend beyond the holiday season, according to a corporate release.
The pick-up process takes five steps:
- Log into account on Walmart.com or Walmart App, and Start a Return
- Select item(s) to be returned
- Select Carrier Pickup
- Choose pickup date
- Pack the return and attach label and keep it ready for pickup
Every return that starts online or in the Walmart app increases customer convenience, according to the release. Customers without access to a printer can return items as well. While creating a return request on Walmart App or Walmart.com they can simply:
- Select “Drop off at FedEx” as the return method
- Get a return code / QR code
- Take packaged return along with the QR code to any FedEx Office location.
- A FedEx associate will scan the QR Code, print a free return label, attach it to the box and ship it back to us.
Customers can still return their items in-store with the normal, extended holiday return policy in effect:
- No matter where customers bought items – in-store, online or from a third-party vendor, customers can start their return online via the Walmart app or on Walmart.com. If customers don’t have a Walmart account they can also type or click www.walmart.com/startreturn, it will save time in line and will make returning at the store faster and easier.
- Many stores will open an alternate location within the store to make returns and help maintain social distancing guidelines.
- Lack of receipt is no problem. If a customer has purchased an item with a debit/credit card in-store Walmart can look up the purchase at the register.
For many online returns, refunds will be credited to customers’ payment account sometimes as soon as the next day, and same day for in-store returns.
Since December 2019, Walmart has diverted more than 100,000 tons of returned merchandise and enterprise assets from the landfill through their donation, product liquidation and numerous recycling programs. With various recycling programs in place this year, they have been able to produce about 1.9 million pounds of recycled plastic resin which will be reused in manufacturing of more than 9.2 million products to be sold in their stores.