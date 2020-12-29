Walmart changing system for returns

For many online returns, refunds will be credited to customers’ payment account sometimes as soon as the next day, and same day for in-store returns.

Since December 2019, Walmart has diverted more than 100,000 tons of returned merchandise and enterprise assets from the landfill through their donation, product liquidation and numerous recycling programs. With various recycling programs in place this year, they have been able to produce about 1.9 million pounds of recycled plastic resin which will be reused in manufacturing of more than 9.2 million products to be sold in their stores.