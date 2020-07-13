Walters releases fourth book

Although in many ways, the 1950s seemed like a quieter, gentler time in America, even a teen growing up in post-World War II America could sense a bit of tension under the carefully-crafted surface.
Farmington resident Linda Walters, who spent part of her childhood during that period, indicated it was mostly an innocent, benevolent time.
Revisiting her past is what Walters does in her small, fourth book, “A Spin and Marty Summer,” available on Amazon and published by KindleCreate.
She’s based the story on her preteen experiences of visiting a lake cabin with her family during the 1950s, but the book’s prelude sets the scene with a vignette involving “Spin and Marty,” a popular Disney series associated with “The Mouseketeers.” Children and teens were often riveted to their black and white TV screens when it aired.
“This is a sort of ‘50s family memoir,” Walters said. “I was inspired to put it down in print because I wanted to share those times with others, the fact that we were really in some times that were similar, McCarthyism and all that. Mom and dad were very typical. Mostly, I learned you can have differences, but still love each other.”
At only 24 pages, the book is as short and as sweet as a week-long lake vacation in Indiana, where the action is set. “This is a new book from the heart to share with people of all ages,” she said.
Growing up in the cornfields of Illinois, Linda and her family head to Lake James on vacation, a getaway recommended by her father’s mentor and boss at G.E.—or “Generous Electric,” as they laughingly referred to his employer.
The big and small, important and trivial experiences that ensue during her idyllic week on the lake in the woods belie a burgeoning awareness of who she’s becoming as a person, as well as what the world is like in its confusion, beauty and occasional darkness.
“I think it was very important period in my life,” Walters said. “I learned parents have standards, but love you. I realized I was growing up, but I had parents and a sister who were always there for what I needed, and that was important.”
Walters said when she’s in the writing groove, the words just flow.
“I write like I am making a movie … I am a visual person. I just put down my thoughts, one thing leads to another,” she said. “And it’s funny, my parents have been gone for a while, but I still have the memories of them, I think of them all the time.”
Her sister, she said, lives in Texas and has read Walters’ book about their family trip. Walters makes no bones about envying her sister’s maturity and independence as they were growing up –- and her room.
“She said, ‘I knew you went in my room when I left (for college),’” Walters chuckled, having written descriptively of her sister’s room in the book. “Well, what do you expect, it was a beautiful room. She also had the 45s (records), and I just loved rock n’ roll.”
Walters has written three other books for children.
Her first, “Lemonade for Lucy,” dedicated a portion of its profits to the Farmington Pet Adoption Center. It’s about a brother and sister who get bored during summer vacation, so they have a lemonade stand to raise money for an animal shelter. When the book was published, Walters had a book signing at the former Bauhaus Kaffee, and proceeds went to help the pets-to-be at the center.
“The Halloween Tree,” which contains illustrations by her as well, is about a woman who lives by herself. When she and her pets check the mailbox one day, she sees a bus go by and notices the kids. The words in the story emphasize the sound of the bus. The woman gets to know the kids and eventually, they all celebrate Halloween together.
Finally, “The Valentine Pine” looks at what happens to a Christmas tree after the holidays are over. In Walters’ book, the tree is planted in a yard, and birds begin to nest in it. Eventually, the tree sees renewed celebration with a Valentine party, including all the ornaments. Walters gives extra tips for winter activities for kids that include making ornaments. She even organized a craft activity for kids at Farmington Public Library, following her book signing.
Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.
