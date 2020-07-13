Walters releases fourth book

Growing up in the cornfields of Illinois, Linda and her family head to Lake James on vacation, a getaway recommended by her father’s mentor and boss at G.E.—or “Generous Electric,” as they laughingly referred to his employer.

The big and small, important and trivial experiences that ensue during her idyllic week on the lake in the woods belie a burgeoning awareness of who she’s becoming as a person, as well as what the world is like in its confusion, beauty and occasional darkness.

“I think it was very important period in my life,” Walters said. “I learned parents have standards, but love you. I realized I was growing up, but I had parents and a sister who were always there for what I needed, and that was important.”

Walters said when she’s in the writing groove, the words just flow.

“I write like I am making a movie … I am a visual person. I just put down my thoughts, one thing leads to another,” she said. “And it’s funny, my parents have been gone for a while, but I still have the memories of them, I think of them all the time.”

Her sister, she said, lives in Texas and has read Walters’ book about their family trip. Walters makes no bones about envying her sister’s maturity and independence as they were growing up –- and her room.