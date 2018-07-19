An area man who was wanted by Farmington Police for allegedly assaulting an officer while fleeing from a traffic stop was captured in Ste. Genevieve County.
Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s Major Jason Schott said they received a report of a domestic disturbance off Route EE on Tuesday and before they were able to get there a man, later identified as Ethan Robert Steele, 28, of Farmington, fled on foot.
“He took off running so we called for the K9 and tracked him for about two miles,” Schott said. “We wound up finding him and the K9 actually apprehended him. We brought him back to our jail and booked him in pending an application of warrants.”
Schott said Steele was released to the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department where he is being held now. A report has been sent to the Ste. Genevieve County Prosecutor’s Office for review.
On July 7 a Farmington police officer pulled over a vehicle he was familiar with and knew one of the occupants had warrants. When he spoke with the woman who was driving she told the officer there was no one else in the vehicle.
The officer immediately went back to his patrol car and called for backup because he saw what appeared to be someone hiding under a blanket in the backseat. After the driver was removed from the vehicle she admitted Steele was in the backseat.
Both officers gave verbal commands for Steele to come out with his hands where they could see them. Steele then jumped from the rear area of the Durango to the driver’s seat and the backup officer opened the passenger door and attempted to grab him before he could get to the driver’s seat.
The officer was unsuccessful and it appeared to him that Steele was going to attempt to flee in the vehicle while the officer was half in and half out. The officer deployed his Taser, but that was also unsuccessful and the suspect accelerated forward and knocked the officer to the ground.
It was reported that the officer sustained minor injuries from the fall, but was not seriously injured and did not need medical attention. The initial officer pursued the suspect vehicle for approximately two miles south on Colony Church Road at speeds of 90 plus mph and lost sight of him near Valley Forge Road, so he terminated the pursuit.
A check through MULES (Missouri Uniform Law Enforcement System) revealed Steele's license was currently revoked, with three prior convictions of driving while revoked and also had three prior felony warrants through St. Francois County — two were for resisting arrest and one for felony assault.
He has been charged with driving while revoked, resisting arrest and assault in the second degree on a law enforcement officer.
