Ward joins Farmington chamber staff

The Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce has named Deena Ward as its new director of events.

She is filling the vacancy left when former director of events Cassie Thomas became director of the United Way of St. Francois County at the first of the year.

Ward is a lifelong resident of Madison County who has served as an alderman for the city of Fredericktown off and on over a 17-year period. She has experience working with many civic organizations in Madison and St. Francois counties including the Fredericktown Chamber of Commerce.

Ward volunteered as an assistant scoutmaster of Fredericktown’s Troop 0027 for 10 years, while also serving at the district level as a committee member for the Ozark Trailblazers District. During that time, she earned the District Award of Merit, the highest award a district committee can bestow on a volunteer. Ward also received the W. D. Boyce Award for her work establishing a new pack, troop, and crew in the same year.

While serving as resource director for the Southeast Missouri Family Violence Council, Ward planned and organized all fundraising efforts to support the many programs the shelter offered and learned how to utilize volunteers to their full potential to make every event a success.

"We are thrilled to have Deena as part of the chamber team,” said Executive Director Candy Hente. “Her experience in planning events and volunteer coordination will be such a great asset, along with her warm, friendly personality."

Prior to joining the Farmington Regional Chamber, Ward served as a customer service representative for New Era Bank at the main branch in Fredericktown where she assisted customers in all aspects of banking and bookkeeping. She also served as the St. Francois Baptist Association youth services director for 13 years.

Ward is currently a member of Calvary Church in Fredericktown. In her spare time, she enjoys spending time with her four children hiking, camping, and traveling.

