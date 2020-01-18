{{featured_button_text}}

The National Weather Service in St. Louis is forecasting dangerous, cold temperatures beginning Saturday night and lasting through Monday.

Due to the possibility of extreme temperatures, the city of Farmington has designated the Farmington Civic Center located at 2 Black Knight Drive as a warming center during regular business hours. If a warming center is needed after normal Civic Center business hours, citizens should contact the Farmington Police Department dispatch at 573-756-6686 or in person at 310 Ste. Genevieve Ave.

Arrangements can be made at the police station to provide an overnight shelter for Saturday, Sunday and Monday nights including a warm meal.

Farmington Emergency Director Tim Porter noted that temperatures are forecasted to have lows in the teens on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday nights and Tuesday with predicted high temperatures below freezing on Sunday and Monday.

“Wind chills on some of those nights may dip below zero,” he said. “This presents dangerous conditions for those without shelter or an adequate heat source.”

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

