Warming centers available this week

With temperatures rapidly dropping Thursday evening into Friday morning, warming centers are being set up in St. Francois County.

“Temperatures are forecasted to have lows in the single digits and even below zero from Thursday night into the weekend,” said Farmington Emergency Management Director Tim Porter. “There are times where wind chills may fall near -30 degrees.”

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued effective Thursday morning through Thursday evening. A Wind Chill Watch has been issued effective Thursday evening through Friday morning.

If you are aware of someone who is homeless inside the city limits of Farmington and in need of shelter, Porter said to notify the Central Dispatch at 573-431-3131.

“We are working closely with our partners at East Missouri Action Agency to help ensure shelter is available for the homeless at their facility behind the old Mineral Area Hospital located at Weber and Wallace Roads,” Porter said.

Anyone resident in general need of a warming shelter may visit any City of Farmington building that is available to the public during normal business hours this week. Those buildings include city hall: Wednesday and Thursday, library: Wednesday and Thursday, development service office: Wednesday and Thursday, and civic center: 5 a.m.-9 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 5 a.m.-noon Saturday.

A warming shelter is also available at the Farmington Fire Station at 222 E Columbia before and after regular business hours at the other locations.

“If you have need for a warming shelter, and can get to the fire station, we will make sure you are taken care of,” Porter said. “If you or someone you know needs assistance in getting to a warming station, you may contact the non-emergency number at Central Dispatch at 573-431-3131.”

City utility departments, including the water, street, and electric departments are prepared. “We ask that citizens who live in Farmington on City streets make every attempt to park their vehicles off the street to allow for safe plowing,” Porter said.

Near blizzard conditions, blowing snow and low visibility are a possibility. “The type of snow that we may see includes a more dry and powdery type snow that may pose some problems for those who are driving on Thursday and even into Friday,” he said.

Park Hills will have warming stations set up at Park Hills Library Thursday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Ashlar Banquet Hall at 316 West Main will be available Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

St. Francois County Emergency Management Director Nick Jones said anyone unable to find a warming shelter should contact Central Dispatch at 573-431-3131.

Porter reminded homeowners to prepare for the possibility of frozen water lines. Early this year, many residents in the area experienced frozen pipes.

“If you experienced a problem then, it is important that you take precautionary steps to prevent them from freezing again,” Porter said. “If you live in a manufactured home, make sure your skirting is in place and there are no gaps. If possible, leave both your hot and cold water dripping in the sink or tub in your house.”

He said that if you plan on leaving town during the freezing conditions, arrange with neighbors or family members to check on your house.

“It is a good idea set your thermostat at least a minimum of 65 degrees,” he said.

Porter said if you are connected to city water, make sure you know how to shut your water supply off to your house in the event of your pipes freezing.

“This will help prevent further damage to the pipes and the resulting release of water where you don’t want it to go,” Porter said. “If you have frozen pipes, you need to contact a licensed plumber as soon as you can.”

Finally, Porter said it is important to check on your neighbors and loved ones and to make sure that your pets have adequate shelter as well.