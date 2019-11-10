{{featured_button_text}}
Farmington civic center
File photo

While residents had pleasant, warm weather Saturday and Sunday, the National Weather Service is St. Louis is forecasting dangerous, cold temperatures beginning Monday night through Tuesday.

“Temperatures are forecasted to have lows in the teens on Monday night and Tuesday and the predicted high on Tuesday is below freezing,” said Farmington Emergency Management Director Tim Porter. “This presents dangerous conditions for those without shelter or an adequate heat source.”

Due to the possibility of extreme temperatures, the City of Farmington has designated the Farmington Civic Center, located at 2 Black Knight Drive, as a warming center during regular business hours. If a warming center is needed after normal Civic Center business hours, citizens should contact the Farmington Police Department dispatch at 573-756-6686 or in person at 310 Ste. Genevieve Avenue.

Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

Arrangements can be made at the police station to provide an overnight shelter for both Monday and Tuesday night including a warm meal, Porter said.

For those who live outside Farmington, contact St. Francois County Central Dispatch at 573-431-3131.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
1
0
0
0
1

Load comments