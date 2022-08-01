Warren feels like she was led to the senior center

“Each person has a story. Some of the stories are fun and exciting and have incredible moments. Some of the stories will break your heart. Every single person we serve has lived a life full of promise and full of hills and valleys.”

Farmington OAKS (Older Adults Keep Serving) Senior Center Director Ursula Warren believes every one of their patrons could write a book about their life.

“Sitting down with our patrons and hearing their stories is a tremendous privilege, and one I love to share with everyone,” she said. “There is a tremendous amount of knowledge, wisdom and history held by the people we serve.”

Farmington OAKS Senior Center has served the community for almost 40 years. The patrons of the facility are generally 60 years old and older. Some are disabled and live in senior housing.

The primary purpose at the facility is to provide social opportunities for senior citizens. Since much social activity is centered around food, the most important service provided at the senior center is meals. About 75 patrons are served meals in-person at the center five days a week and about 90 per day for home delivery. That totaled to about 65,000 meals last year, and those numbers are growing.

“As food and gas prices continue to skyrocket, it’s a great way for seniors to make sure they can get a good meal each day,” said Warren.

All of the meals served at the senior center meet nutritional guidelines set by the federal government. Menus are developed by a registered dietician at Aging Matters in Cape Girardeau. A variety of options are planned with weekly nutritional goals to keep the seniors well fed and well nourished.

“We cook our meals right here in our kitchen, and they are absolutely delicious,” said Warren.

As for favorites, she said patrons line up as early as 9:30 a.m. on the day of “Paula & Whitney’s World-Famous Meatloaf.” They also love the center’s chicken and dumplings and kettle beef meals.

Head Cook Paula Gebhardt and Assistant Cook Whitney Mann arrive early in the mornings to begin preparation for the meals.

“They are both excellent cooks,” said Warren, “and we have a kitchen staff that is second to none. We don’t just open a can and serve it. We cook.”

Patrons ages 60 and over may eat lunch anytime between 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. There is no charge for seniors, although there is a suggested anonymous and voluntary donation of $4 per meal.

“People donate what they can, but it isn’t required,” said Warren.

For those who are under age 60, they can dine at the senior center for a cost of $6 per meal.

Warren said as rising prices outpace income growth, the needs are becoming even greater within the community. The senior center’s grocery bills have risen exponentially in the last two years in addition to their other expenses.

“We are only able to continue doing what we do through generous grants, fundraising and donations which help us continue to feed as many seniors as possible,” she said. “Our senior community depends on us in so many ways.”

In addition to meals, there are dozens of planned activities each month at the senior center, including exercise classes designed especially for seniors, games and crafts, health-related classes, Bingo, sing-alongs, piano concerts, dances every Monday with the Farmington Monday Night Band, and more.

Warren said many people do not realize that the senior center is available in the community and offers so many services at no charge.

“There is so much here to do, and we are always open to new things,” she said.

Warren encourages anyone who has a hobby or special talent to share that with their patrons.

“We invite you to come and talk,” she said, “and let’s figure out how we can share it with our senior community.”

Recently someone wanted to start a pinochle card game, so now patrons play together on Friday afternoons.

“It was one person’s idea, and now others enjoy it too,” she said.

For Warren, every day is different at the senior center. From helping prep and pack meals and cleaning to delivering hot meals, answering phones, or completing reports and grant applications, every day is a new adventure.

“I have the best job ever,” she said. “Every single day is different and I love it.”

Warren said she feels like she was led to the senior center as the answer to a prayer.

“While I need a job to pay my bills, it is important for me to do something that helps others,” she said. “I have a heart for our senior community, and a Christ-driven mission to respond to the unmet needs of seniors in our community.”

She said every day when she gets up, she knows she will be in a position to identify a need and find a way to meet it. She sees a variety of people each day, and with that comes a variety of needs each day.

“It is my goal to meet as many of those needs as possible,” she said. “I’ve been blessed that my husband, friends and members of my church have been willing to help me in the mission of meeting those needs by providing meals, gifts and other things for some of the seniors who are completely homebound and rarely have visitors.”

Farmington OAKS Senior Center would not be possible without its numerous annual fundraisers, generous donors, and community partners like St. Francois County, the City of Farmington, United Way, Aging Matters and many others.

“The support of the public is crucial for us to keep the senior center going,” she said.

A drawing for a beautiful handmade quilt donated by Threads of Friendship Quilt Guild and other handmade items will be held in December. Tickets are $1 or 6 for $5 and can be purchased at the senior center at 607 Wallace Road in Farmington across from the St. Francois County Ambulance District.

Warren said Farmington OAKS Senior Center runs on volunteer power. Although their staff consists of six people, they have as many as 50 volunteers who deliver meals to homes, work in the office, serve beverages, assist patrons with carrying trays and other items, and more. Many of the volunteers are retired while some are younger and have a desire to give back and serve others.

“Without these volunteers, we simply can’t go on,” she said. “We’re always looking for volunteers to fill delivery positions, office positions, etc. If you have a couple hours a week that you can give between 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, we would love to talk to you.”

Warren, a resident of Farmington, has many years of experience leading numerous local organizations and facilities. She worked as marketing director and business manager for Serenity HospiceCare for five years and as marketing and foundation coordinator for Parkland Health Center for seven years. She was executive director of the Farmington Chamber of Commerce for 10 years.

When she isn’t working at the senior center, Warren enjoys spending time with husband Steve, their four children (her sons Stephen and Adam and his children Brandon and Kate) and four grandchildren Braden, Parker, Liam and Luther. She also loves to make Mandala dot paintings and crochet stuffed animals. The couple attend church at Meadow Heights where they enjoy helping others and spending time with their church family.

Warren said working at the Farmington OAKS Senior Center is something she truly enjoys and is an “incredible privilege.”

“There is so much more to do, and so many more people to get to know,” she said. “As long as I can help just one more, I’ll be there.”